Russia Repels 3 Attacks in Donetsk Direction, Ukraine Loses Up to 300 Troops - MoD

The Russian military has repulsed three Ukrainian attacks near the villages of Bogdanovka and Georgeevka in the Donetsk People's Republic in the past 24 hours, where Kiev lost up to 300 soldiers, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

"Total enemy losses in this direction amounted to up to 300 soldiers, two armored combat vehicles, and four vehicles," the ministry said. A US-made M777 artillery system, a Polish-made Krab self-propelled artillery unit, a D-30 howitzer, a US-made M119 howitzer, and a US-made AN/TPQ-50 counter-battery radar station were also hit during counter-battery fire, the ministry said. In the Liman direction, Russia repelled one attack by the Ukrainian forces, destroying up to 50 troops, two armored combat vehicles and three pickup trucks, the ministry said. In the Kupyansk direction, the Russian armed forces repelled four Ukrainian attacks, with Kiev losing up to 120 soldiers, two infantry fighting vehicles, two vehicles and a Leopard 2 tank, the ministry said. In the Kherson direction, Kiev lost up to 25 servicepeople, three vehicles and a self-propelled Gvozdika artillery unit, the ministry said. In the South Donetsk direction, Russian forces repelled an attack of Ukrainian assault group, destroying up to 100 soldiers and two vehicles, as well as a German-made FH70 howitzer, an Msta-B howitzer and a D-30 howitzer, the ministry added. In the Zaporozhye direction, the Russian armed forces destroyed up to 75 Ukrainian servicepeople, two armored combat vehicles, three pickup trucks and two D-30 howitzers, the ministry said.

