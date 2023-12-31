https://sputnikglobe.com/20231231/serbian-president-vucic-says-his-coalition-wins-repeat-elections-1115904504.html

Serbian President Vucic Says His Coalition Wins Repeat Elections

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Saturday that his Serbia Must Not Stop coalition had won repeat parliamentary and municipal elections.

The Republican Election Commission (REC), in connection with the complaints about the course of the December 17 ballot, scheduled a repeat voting in the parliamentary election at 35 of about 8,300 polling stations in Serbia, while Belgrade's election commission held a repeat voting in the municipal election at three more polling places. The voting took place from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. local time (06:00 to 19:00 GMT) on Saturday, with over 19,500 people eligible to vote. According to his preliminary data, Serbia Must Not Stop received 69.5% of the votes, while the pro-European opposition coalition Serbia Against Violence got only 12%. Vucic also added that Serbia would continue its path to the European Union while maintaining traditional friendly relations with China and Russia. In addition, Belgrade is not going to introduce sanctions against Beijing and Moscow to satisfy a third party, the Serbian president noted. On December 17, Serbia held parliamentary and municipal elections. Following the vote, supporters of the Serbia Against Violence coalition protested the outcome of the election and blocked traffic outside the REC building in Belgrade for several days last week. On Sunday, demonstrators tried to storm the building. Thirty-eight violent protesters were detained and eight police officers were injured in the clashes. Vucic said in an address to the nation that the unrest was aimed at depriving the Balkan nation of its sovereignty and vowed to protect law and order.

