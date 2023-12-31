https://sputnikglobe.com/20231231/two-us-bases-in-northeastern-syria-shelled---source-1115922911.html

Two US Bases in Northeastern Syria Shelled - Source

Two US Bases in Northeastern Syria Shelled - Source

Two US bases in the Al-Hasakah Governorate in northeastern Syria have been attacked by rockets and a drone, a local source told Sputnik on Sunday.

2023-12-31T22:21+0000

2023-12-31T22:21+0000

2023-12-31T22:21+0000

military

us

us military base

syria

military base

palestine-israel conflict

iraq

middle east

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107826/86/1078268648_0:0:3024:1700_1920x0_80_0_0_5f3b32fb858827c9f21325761fac3a82.jpg

"Several rockets have fallen down near residential buildings at the Al-Jabsa oil field in [the town of] Ash Shaddadi, which is occupied by American troops as their military base," the source said. The source added that the US base at Kharab al-Jir airfield in Al-Hasakah has been attacked by a drone. The number of attacks on the bases of the US-led international coalition in Iraq, as well as US troops in Syria, has significantly grown over the past months since the Palestinian-Israeli conflict escalated on October 7. Shia armed groups operating in Iraq have claimed responsibility for attacks. Washington, for its part, believes that the attacks are carried out by pro-Iranian groups.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231127/four-reasons-us-troops-should-pull-out-of-syria-and-iraq-asap-1115238924.html

syria

iraq

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us bases, us military bases, us troops, american soldiers killed, american bases, us-iraq relations, us-iraq tensions, iraq attacks american bases, iraq attacks us, iraq-us war, us-iraq war, us bases shelled, american bases shelled, us base under attack, syria, base in syria