https://sputnikglobe.com/20231231/west-unhappy-about-vucics-success-in-elections---lavrov-1115905475.html

West Unhappy About Vucic's Success in Elections - Lavrov

West Unhappy About Vucic's Success in Elections - Lavrov

The West is unwilling to accept the outcome of the elections in Serbia and the amount of public support behind President Aleksandar Vucic, which prompted an attempt to "orchestrate an illegal power grab," Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told Sputnik.

"The events in Belgrade are yet another attempt to orchestrate an illegal power grab. Apparently, not everyone in the West is ready to accept the fact that voters in Serbia expressed support for President Aleksandar Vucic and his political course in the elections," Lavrov said. The top Russian diplomat said people in Serbia were mindful of the 2014 coup in Ukraine, which explains why "the number of protesters is relatively small — only a few hundred people." Russia and Serbia aim to develop cooperation in many fields, including security, the minister stated.

