https://sputnikglobe.com/20231231/west-unhappy-about-vucics-success-in-elections---lavrov-1115905475.html
West Unhappy About Vucic's Success in Elections - Lavrov
West Unhappy About Vucic's Success in Elections - Lavrov
The West is unwilling to accept the outcome of the elections in Serbia and the amount of public support behind President Aleksandar Vucic, which prompted an attempt to "orchestrate an illegal power grab," Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told Sputnik.
2023-12-31T02:57+0000
2023-12-31T02:57+0000
2023-12-31T02:57+0000
sergey lavrov
world
russia
serbia
aleksandar vucic
bilateral relations
military cooperation
economic cooperation
parliamentary elections
western influence
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/1f/1115905825_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_5adc1f14849ca1c07744ec76357e379a.jpg
"The events in Belgrade are yet another attempt to orchestrate an illegal power grab. Apparently, not everyone in the West is ready to accept the fact that voters in Serbia expressed support for President Aleksandar Vucic and his political course in the elections," Lavrov said. The top Russian diplomat said people in Serbia were mindful of the 2014 coup in Ukraine, which explains why "the number of protesters is relatively small — only a few hundred people." Russia and Serbia aim to develop cooperation in many fields, including security, the minister stated.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231231/serbian-president-vucic-says-his-coalition-wins-repeat-elections-1115904504.html
russia
serbia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/1f/1115905825_341:0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f35e6d7dcf12930f7e077aa160f34176.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia-serbia relations, russia-serbia cooperation, russia-serbia ties, russia-serbia friendship, russia-serbia alliance, serbian elections, elections in serbia, serbia must not stop, parliamentary elections, municipal elections, serbian president, aleksandar vucic, what is happening in serbia, serbian opposition, color revolution, sanctions against russia, western sanctions, sanctions against china
russia-serbia relations, russia-serbia cooperation, russia-serbia ties, russia-serbia friendship, russia-serbia alliance, serbian elections, elections in serbia, serbia must not stop, parliamentary elections, municipal elections, serbian president, aleksandar vucic, what is happening in serbia, serbian opposition, color revolution, sanctions against russia, western sanctions, sanctions against china
West Unhappy About Vucic's Success in Elections - Lavrov
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The West is unwilling to accept the outcome of the elections in Serbia and the amount of public support behind President Aleksandar Vucic, which prompted an attempt to "orchestrate an illegal power grab," Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told Sputnik.
"The events in Belgrade are yet another attempt to orchestrate an illegal power grab. Apparently, not everyone in the West is ready to accept the fact that voters in Serbia expressed support for President Aleksandar Vucic and his political course in the elections," Lavrov said.
The top Russian diplomat said people in Serbia were mindful of the 2014 coup in Ukraine
, which explains why "the number of protesters is relatively small — only a few hundred people."
"Citizens do not trust individuals who say they are against violence, but in reality behave in the opposite way: they ignore the result of the popular vote and provoke the law enforcement," Lavrov said.
Russia and Serbia aim to develop cooperation in many fields, including security, the minister stated.
"Our dialogue with Serbia is well-paced, characterized by openness and a focus on developing a variety of cooperation areas, including in the field of security. This is a rather sensitive area. It would be correct to say that Moscow is always ready to lend a hand to Serbian friends," Lavrov clarified.