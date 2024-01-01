https://sputnikglobe.com/20240101/israel-to-partially-demobilize-reservists-drafted-into-army---idf-1115926912.html

The Israeli military leadership will hold a partial demobilization of the reservists called into service, the Israeli army’s press service said.

In October, the Israeli authorities announced a mass reservist conscription to conduct a military operation against Hamas which resulted in over 300,000 of reservists mobilized. The two units’ personnel will be let off home, The Times of Israel newspaper reported on Monday. On October 7, Hamas launched a barrage of rockets against Israel from the Gaza Strip while its fighters breached the border, attacking both civilian neighbourhoods and military bases. As a result, over 1,200 people in Israel were killed and some 240 others abducted. Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza and started a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. Over 21,800 people have been killed so far in Gaza as a result of Israeli strikes, local authorities said. On November 24, Qatar mediated a deal between Israel and Hamas on a temporary truce and the exchange of some of the prisoners and hostages, as well as the delivery of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip. The ceasefire was extended several times and expired on December 1. Over 100 hostages are still believed to be held by Hamas in Gaza.

