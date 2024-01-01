https://sputnikglobe.com/20240101/kurdistan-workers-party-losing-mobility-after-operations-against-it---turkish-defense-minister-1115923763.html

Kurdistan Workers' Party 'Losing Mobility' After Operations Against It - Turkish Defense Minister

Turkish National Defense Minister Yasar Guler stated Sunday that the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK, banned in Turkiye as a terrorist organization) is "losing mobility" after "intensive and effective activities" against it.

Guler, Chief of the Turkish General Staff Gen. Metin Gurak, Navy Chief Adm. Ercument Tatlioglu, Land Forces Commander Gen. Selcuk Bayraktaroglu and Air Force Commander Gen. Ziya Cemal Kadioglu have recently visited the 10th Air Wing Command in the city of Adana. The armed conflict between the PKK and Turkiye began in 1984 and reignited in 2015. The organization, which seeks the creation of an independent Kurdish state, including on the Turkish territory, has established bases in Iraqi and Syrian territories close to the Turkish border, where the Turkish military has been targeting them in land and air strikes.

