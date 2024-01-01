https://sputnikglobe.com/20240101/kurdistan-workers-party-losing-mobility-after-operations-against-it---turkish-defense-minister-1115923763.html
Kurdistan Workers' Party 'Losing Mobility' After Operations Against It - Turkish Defense Minister
Turkish National Defense Minister Yasar Guler stated Sunday that the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK, banned in Turkiye as a terrorist organization) is "losing mobility" after "intensive and effective activities" against it.
The armed conflict between the PKK and Turkiye began in 1984 and reignited in 2015. The organization, which seeks the creation of an independent Kurdish state, including on the Turkish territory, has established bases in Iraqi and Syrian territories close to the Turkish border, where the Turkish military has been targeting them in land and air strikes.
ANKARA (Sputnik) - Turkish National Defense Minister Yasar Guler stated Sunday that the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK, banned in Turkiye as a terrorist organization) is "losing mobility" after "intensive and effective activities" against it.
Guler, Chief of the Turkish General Staff Gen. Metin Gurak, Navy Chief Adm. Ercument Tatlioglu, Land Forces Commander Gen. Selcuk Bayraktaroglu and Air Force Commander Gen. Ziya Cemal Kadioglu have recently visited the 10th Air Wing Command in the city of Adana.
"Our glorious army has achieved tremendous successes, especially in the fight against terrorism. The Turkish armed forces have carried out the most comprehensive, most intensive and most effective activities. This has put an end to the mobility of the terrorist organization," Turkish state-run news agency Anadolu quoted Guler as saying.
The armed conflict between the PKK and Turkiye began in 1984 and reignited in 2015. The organization, which seeks the creation of an independent Kurdish state, including on the Turkish territory, has established bases in Iraqi and Syrian territories close to the Turkish border, where the Turkish military has been targeting them
in land and air strikes.
