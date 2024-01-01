https://sputnikglobe.com/20240101/russian-paratroopers-received-2500-units-of-weaponry-in-2023-1115926129.html
Russian Paratroopers Received 2,500 Units of Weaponry in 2023
More than 2,500 units of weapons, military and special equipment were received by the Russian paratroopers in 2023, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
More than 2,500 pieces of military and special equipment as well as weapons were received by Russian paratroopers in 2023, Russia's Defense Ministry said.To strengthen combat capabilities, Airborne Troops units will receive Uragan and Grad MLRS, Solntsepek heavy flamethrower systems, T-72 B3M tanks, modernized Nona-S and Vena self-propelled mortar systems, and improved 120 mm Sani heavy mortar systems. "Paratroopers successfully use the Verba man-portable infrared homing surface-to-air missile to counter enemy air targets," the Defense Ministry added.
Russian paratroopers are a highly skilled and elite branch of Russia’s Armed Forces. They are trained to carry out various operations, including air assaults, reconnaissance, and special operations.
More than 2,500 pieces of military and special equipment as well as weapons were received by Russian paratroopers
in 2023, Russia's Defense Ministry said.
"In 2023, formations and military units of the Airborne Troops received more than 780 new and modern pieces of military and special equipment.
Among the newest pieces of heavy weapons received by the troops, it is worth mentioning the most modern tank - the T-90M, as well as proven in the course of the special military operation BMD-4M paratrooper combat vehicles, and BTR-MDM and BTR-82A armored personnel carriers.
In total, in 2023 the Airborne Troops were replenished with more than 2,500 units of weapons as well as military and special equipment," the Defense Ministry said in a statement.
To strengthen combat capabilities, Airborne Troops units will receive Uragan and Grad MLRS, Solntsepek heavy flamethrower systems, T-72 B3M tanks, modernized Nona-S and Vena self-propelled mortar systems, and improved 120 mm Sani heavy mortar systems.
"Paratroopers successfully use the Verba man-portable infrared homing surface-to-air missile to counter enemy air targets," the Defense Ministry added.
