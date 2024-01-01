Russian Paratroopers Received 2,500 Units of Weaponry in 2023

"In 2023, formations and military units of the Airborne Troops received more than 780 new and modern pieces of military and special equipment.

Among the newest pieces of heavy weapons received by the troops, it is worth mentioning the most modern tank - the T-90M, as well as proven in the course of the special military operation BMD-4M paratrooper combat vehicles, and BTR-MDM and BTR-82A armored personnel carriers.

In total, in 2023 the Airborne Troops were replenished with more than 2,500 units of weapons as well as military and special equipment," the Defense Ministry said in a statement.