International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240101/russian-paratroopers-received-2500-units-of-weaponry-in-2023-1115926129.html
Russian Paratroopers Received 2,500 Units of Weaponry in 2023
Russian Paratroopers Received 2,500 Units of Weaponry in 2023
More than 2,500 units of weapons, military and special equipment were received by the Russian paratroopers in 2023, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
2024-01-01T08:57+0000
2024-01-01T08:57+0000
military
russia
defense ministry
russian armed forces
russian defense ministry
bmd-4m
btr-mdm
verba
paratroopers
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/14/1112738232_0:178:3146:1948_1920x0_80_0_0_898e3384afb88aa236a4da5e80f0d70e.jpg
More than 2,500 pieces of military and special equipment as well as weapons were received by Russian paratroopers in 2023, Russia's Defense Ministry said.To strengthen combat capabilities, Airborne Troops units will receive Uragan and Grad MLRS, Solntsepek heavy flamethrower systems, T-72 B3M tanks, modernized Nona-S and Vena self-propelled mortar systems, and improved 120 mm Sani heavy mortar systems. "Paratroopers successfully use the Verba man-portable infrared homing surface-to-air missile to counter enemy air targets," the Defense Ministry added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231229/watch-russian-paratroopers-take-out-ukrainian-observation-post-with-anti-tank-missile-1115875037.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/14/1112738232_0:0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8457b0a71c3fdcce8ed01d3c9924f4a1.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian paratroopers, weapons, military and special equipment, russian defense ministry
russian paratroopers, weapons, military and special equipment, russian defense ministry

Russian Paratroopers Received 2,500 Units of Weaponry in 2023

08:57 GMT 01.01.2024
© Sputnik / Maxim Blinov / Go to the mediabankRussia's T-90MS tank at the Army-2023 Expo. File photo
Russia's T-90MS tank at the Army-2023 Expo. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.01.2024
© Sputnik / Maxim Blinov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
Russian paratroopers are a highly skilled and elite branch of Russia’s Armed Forces. They are trained to carry out various operations, including air assaults, reconnaissance, and special operations.
More than 2,500 pieces of military and special equipment as well as weapons were received by Russian paratroopers in 2023, Russia's Defense Ministry said.

"In 2023, formations and military units of the Airborne Troops received more than 780 new and modern pieces of military and special equipment.

Among the newest pieces of heavy weapons received by the troops, it is worth mentioning the most modern tank - the T-90M, as well as proven in the course of the special military operation BMD-4M paratrooper combat vehicles, and BTR-MDM and BTR-82A armored personnel carriers.

In total, in 2023 the Airborne Troops were replenished with more than 2,500 units of weapons as well as military and special equipment," the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

To strengthen combat capabilities, Airborne Troops units will receive Uragan and Grad MLRS, Solntsepek heavy flamethrower systems, T-72 B3M tanks, modernized Nona-S and Vena self-propelled mortar systems, and improved 120 mm Sani heavy mortar systems.
"Paratroopers successfully use the Verba man-portable infrared homing surface-to-air missile to counter enemy air targets," the Defense Ministry added.
Russian Paratroopers Fire Kornet ATGM at Ukrainian Positions - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.12.2023
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Watch Russian Paratroopers Take Out Ukrainian Observation Post With Anti-Tank Missile
29 December 2023, 12:10 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала