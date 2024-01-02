International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240102/russias-land-forced-received-over-1500-tanks-in-2023---mod-1115947016.html
Russia's Land Forces Received Over 1,500 Tanks in 2023 - MoD
Russia's Land Forces Received Over 1,500 Tanks in 2023 - MoD
The Russian Land Forces received over 1,500 tanks in 2023, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
2024-01-02T13:26+0000
2024-01-02T13:31+0000
military
russia
sergey chemezov
ukraine
russian defense ministry
rostec
t-72b3m
t-72b3
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/07/1114000268_0:183:2994:1867_1920x0_80_0_0_cbb5b2e2fd73dfa4fc058528321593fb.jpg
"The Land Forces received over 1,500 new and upgraded tanks, as well as over 2,500 infantry fighting vehicles and armored personnel carriers," the ministry’s statement read. Russian troops have been receiving the T-90M Proryv tanks, which Sergey Chemezov, the CEO of Russia’s state-owned defense conglomerate Rostec, recently called the best tanks in the world. The troops have also been equipped with T-72B3, T-72B3M and T-80BVM. Russian tanks used in the area of Russia's military operation in Ukraine are the only combat vehicles in the world with all-aspect protection against hollow-charge ammunition.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240102/russian-armed-forces-receive-new-yastreb-av-artillery-reconnaissance-system--1115937618.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/07/1114000268_132:0:2863:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_820cf318ba3a21cb97663b482f8eb4f8.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian land forces, russian defense ministry, 1,500 tanks
russian land forces, russian defense ministry, 1,500 tanks

Russia's Land Forces Received Over 1,500 Tanks in 2023 - MoD

13:26 GMT 02.01.2024 (Updated: 13:31 GMT 02.01.2024)
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov / Go to the mediabankRussian Army T-90 M "Proryv" tank drives along a road in the direction of the town of Krasny Liman
Russian Army T-90 M Proryv tank drives along a road in the direction of the town of Krasny Liman - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.01.2024
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Land Forces received over 1,500 tanks in 2023, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
"The Land Forces received over 1,500 new and upgraded tanks, as well as over 2,500 infantry fighting vehicles and armored personnel carriers," the ministry’s statement read.
Russian troops have been receiving the T-90M Proryv tanks, which Sergey Chemezov, the CEO of Russia’s state-owned defense conglomerate Rostec, recently called the best tanks in the world. The troops have also been equipped with T-72B3, T-72B3M and T-80BVM.
Russian servicemen in the special operation zone in Ukraine. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.01.2024
Military
Russian Armed Forces Receive New Yastreb-AV Artillery Reconnaissance System
05:50 GMT
Russian tanks used in the area of Russia's military operation in Ukraine are the only combat vehicles in the world with all-aspect protection against hollow-charge ammunition.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала