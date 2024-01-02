https://sputnikglobe.com/20240102/russias-land-forced-received-over-1500-tanks-in-2023---mod-1115947016.html

Russia's Land Forces Received Over 1,500 Tanks in 2023 - MoD

The Russian Land Forces received over 1,500 tanks in 2023, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

"The Land Forces received over 1,500 new and upgraded tanks, as well as over 2,500 infantry fighting vehicles and armored personnel carriers," the ministry’s statement read. Russian troops have been receiving the T-90M Proryv tanks, which Sergey Chemezov, the CEO of Russia’s state-owned defense conglomerate Rostec, recently called the best tanks in the world. The troops have also been equipped with T-72B3, T-72B3M and T-80BVM. Russian tanks used in the area of Russia's military operation in Ukraine are the only combat vehicles in the world with all-aspect protection against hollow-charge ammunition.

