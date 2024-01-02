https://sputnikglobe.com/20240102/russias-land-forced-received-over-1500-tanks-in-2023---mod-1115947016.html
Russia's Land Forces Received Over 1,500 Tanks in 2023 - MoD
Russia's Land Forces Received Over 1,500 Tanks in 2023 - MoD
The Russian Land Forces received over 1,500 tanks in 2023, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
2024-01-02T13:26+0000
2024-01-02T13:26+0000
2024-01-02T13:31+0000
military
russia
sergey chemezov
ukraine
russian defense ministry
rostec
t-72b3m
t-72b3
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/07/1114000268_0:183:2994:1867_1920x0_80_0_0_cbb5b2e2fd73dfa4fc058528321593fb.jpg
"The Land Forces received over 1,500 new and upgraded tanks, as well as over 2,500 infantry fighting vehicles and armored personnel carriers," the ministry’s statement read. Russian troops have been receiving the T-90M Proryv tanks, which Sergey Chemezov, the CEO of Russia’s state-owned defense conglomerate Rostec, recently called the best tanks in the world. The troops have also been equipped with T-72B3, T-72B3M and T-80BVM. Russian tanks used in the area of Russia's military operation in Ukraine are the only combat vehicles in the world with all-aspect protection against hollow-charge ammunition.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240102/russian-armed-forces-receive-new-yastreb-av-artillery-reconnaissance-system--1115937618.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/07/1114000268_132:0:2863:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_820cf318ba3a21cb97663b482f8eb4f8.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russian land forces, russian defense ministry, 1,500 tanks
russian land forces, russian defense ministry, 1,500 tanks
Russia's Land Forces Received Over 1,500 Tanks in 2023 - MoD
13:26 GMT 02.01.2024 (Updated: 13:31 GMT 02.01.2024)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Land Forces received over 1,500 tanks in 2023, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
"The Land Forces received over 1,500 new and upgraded tanks, as well as over 2,500 infantry fighting vehicles and armored personnel carriers," the ministry’s statement read.
Russian troops have been receiving the T-90M Proryv tanks, which Sergey Chemezov, the CEO of Russia’s state-owned defense conglomerate Rostec, recently called the best tanks in the world. The troops have also been equipped with T-72B3, T-72B3M and T-80BVM.
Russian tanks used in the area of Russia's military operation in Ukraine
are the only combat vehicles in the world with all-aspect protection against hollow-charge ammunition.