Air Defense Shoots Down Several Targets on Approach to Russia's Belgorod - Governor
Air Defense Shoots Down Several Targets on Approach to Russia's Belgorod - Governor
Russian air defense forces destroyed several targets approaching Belgorod on Wednesday.
"Our air defense system worked in Belgorod and Belgorod Region. Several air targets were shot down on approach to the city. There is no information about the consequences at the moment," Gladkov said on Telegram.On Saturday, Ukrainian forces shelled Belgorod with MLRS and cluster munitions, killing 25 people and injuring 100 more. There were no military targets in the area. In response, Russian President Vladimir Putin pledged to step up attacks on Ukrainian military targets.
03:39 GMT 03.01.2024 (Updated: 03:40 GMT 03.01.2024)
© Sputnik / Pavel Bednyakov / Go to the mediabankRussia’s Antey-4000 long-range air defense system on display at Army-2023. File photo
Russia’s Antey-4000 long-range air defense system on display at Army-2023. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.01.2024
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian air defense destroyed several targets on approach to Belgorod, Belgorod Region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Wednesday, adding that there is no information about the consequences of the attack yet.
"Our air defense system worked in Belgorod and Belgorod Region. Several air targets were shot down on approach to the city. There is no information about the consequences at the moment," Gladkov said on Telegram.
On Saturday, Ukrainian forces shelled Belgorod with MLRS and cluster munitions, killing 25 people and injuring 100 more. There were no military targets in the area. In response, Russian President Vladimir Putin pledged to step up attacks on Ukrainian military targets.
Aftermath of Ukrainian shelling of Belgorod, Russia, which hit the New Year skating rink. December 30, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.01.2024
Russia
Putin: Attack on Belgorod Was Terrorist Act
1 January, 12:34 GMT
