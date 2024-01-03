https://sputnikglobe.com/20240103/air-defense-shoots-down-several-targets-on-approach-to-russias-belgorod---governor-1115956198.html

Air Defense Shoots Down Several Targets on Approach to Russia's Belgorod - Governor

Air Defense Shoots Down Several Targets on Approach to Russia's Belgorod - Governor

Russian air defense forces destroyed several targets approaching Belgorod on Wednesday.

2024-01-03T03:39+0000

2024-01-03T03:39+0000

2024-01-03T03:40+0000

russia

belgorod

belgorod region

russia

air defense

attack

ukraine

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/14/1112737874_0:0:2777:1563_1920x0_80_0_0_873438c5ae5093cfb6ceb616ec7ae045.jpg

"Our air defense system worked in Belgorod and Belgorod Region. Several air targets were shot down on approach to the city. There is no information about the consequences at the moment," Gladkov said on Telegram.On Saturday, Ukrainian forces shelled Belgorod with MLRS and cluster munitions, killing 25 people and injuring 100 more. There were no military targets in the area. In response, Russian President Vladimir Putin pledged to step up attacks on Ukrainian military targets.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240101/putin-attack-on-belgorod-was-terrorist-act-1115929743.html

belgorod

belgorod region

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

belgorod attack, russian air defenses,