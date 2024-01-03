https://sputnikglobe.com/20240103/russia-may-establish-brics-secretariat--iranian-foreign-ministry-1115957060.html

Russia May Establish BRICS Secretariat – Iranian Foreign Ministry

Russia May Establish BRICS Secretariat – Iranian Foreign Ministry

BRICS was formed in 2009 by Russia, China, India, Brazil and South Africa as a bloc that unites world’s largest growing economies. On January 2023 Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia became new official members of the organization.

Russia may establish a BRICS secretariat, Mahdi Safari, Iran's deputy foreign minister for economic diplomacy, told Sputnik, citing Moscow's experience in managing international organizations.According to the Iranian diplomat, currently each country holding the presidency of BRICS collects and stores information about the bloc's activities, but does not transfer this data to the succeeding nation. Safari stressed that Iran wants "this secretariat to be established as soon as possible."The deputy foreign minister also congratulated Russia on assuming the BRICS presidency in 2024 and thanked it for helping Iran to join the bloc, expressing confidence that Russia will help Tehran and other new BRICS members to achieve unity.Iran Not Seeking to Join WTO, as It Benefits from Membership in Other Regional BlocsIran is not seeking to join the World Trade Organization (WTO) as soon as possible because its membership in other leading regional organizations is in sum equal to WTO membership, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Diplomacy also told Sputnik.Tehran's membership in the aforementioned groups meets almost all the country's needs at the regional and global levels, the diplomat noted, adding, however, that if Iran was offered membership in the WTO, it would welcome such a step and agree to join the organization.At the same time, the diplomat pointed out that free trade with the EAEU would have a great impact on Iran-Russia trade and create prospects for successful cooperation in finance, transit, energy, technologies and knowledge-intensive projects.Earlier, experts told Sputnik why BRICS is so appealing to the nations of the Global South, citing inclusiveness as a contrast to the zero-sum geopolitical machinations of Western countries.

