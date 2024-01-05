https://sputnikglobe.com/20240105/biden-unable-to-explain-what-endgame-is-of-supporting-ukraine---desantis-1115986263.html
Biden Unable to Explain 'What Endgame is' of Supporting Ukraine - DeSantis
US President Joe Biden is unable to tell the American people "what the endgame is" of supporting Kiev in the Ukraine conflict, Florida Governor and 2024 US presidential candidate Ron DeSantis said on Thursday.
"Biden can't even tell us what the endgame is. He will not articulate this," the candidate said during a CNN Town Hall hosted by Kaitlan Collins. The US should focus on defending its own southern border against pressuring migration and against China, but Washington is ignoring these security threats and keeps sending "an awful lot of money" to Ukraine, including money paying for "pensions for bureaucrats, salaries," DeSantis said while questioning "how is that something benefiting the American people." DeSantis vowed not to allow US troops to be sent to fight in Ukraine if he becomes president in 2024. "I think that the pitfall of the US foreign policy over the past 25 years really since the Cold War is getting involved in conflicts where we don't have a clear conception of what we're trying to achieve," DeSantis said, adding that "Biden's weakness invited a lot of the problems that we're seeing around the world." Western countries, including member states of the European Union, have been providing military and financial aid to Kiev since the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. The Kremlin has consistently warned against continued arms deliveries to Kiev, saying it would lead to further escalation of the conflict. In April 2022, Russia sent a diplomatic note to all NATO countries on the issue of arms supplies to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has warned that any cargo containing weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russian strikes.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden is unable to tell the American people "what the endgame is" of supporting Kiev in the Ukraine conflict, Florida Governor and 2024 US presidential candidate Ron DeSantis said on Thursday.
"Biden can't even tell us what the endgame is. He will not articulate this," the candidate said during a CNN Town Hall hosted by Kaitlan Collins.
The US should focus on defending its own southern border against pressuring migration and against China, but Washington is ignoring these security threats and keeps sending "an awful lot of money" to Ukraine, including money paying for "pensions for bureaucrats, salaries," DeSantis said while questioning "how is that something benefiting the American people."
DeSantis vowed not to allow US troops to be sent to fight in Ukraine if he becomes president in 2024.
"I think that the pitfall of the US foreign policy over the past 25 years really since the Cold War is getting involved in conflicts where we don't have a clear conception of what we're trying to achieve," DeSantis said, adding that "Biden's weakness invited a lot of the problems
that we're seeing around the world."
Western countries, including member states of the European Union, have been providing military and financial aid to Kiev since the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. The Kremlin has consistently warned against continued arms deliveries to Kiev, saying it would lead to further escalation of the conflict. In April 2022, Russia sent a diplomatic note to all NATO countries on the issue of arms supplies to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has warned that any cargo containing weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russian strikes.