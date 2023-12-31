https://sputnikglobe.com/20231231/5-key-factors-affecting-bidens-chances-to-win-in-2024-1115905542.html

5 Key Factors Affecting Biden’s Chances to Win in 2024

5 Key Factors Affecting Biden’s Chances to Win in 2024

For months, US President Joe Biden has not been able to break above 40% for his approval rating. It was recently noted that his approval rating is the worst among modern presidents.

For months, US President Joe Biden has not been able to break above 40% for his approval rating. It was recently noted that his approval rating is the worst among modern presidents (for the month of December during one’s first term). One Washington, D.C. news company has suggested five major factors that could hamper his chance to win the presidential election in 2024.His AgeBiden, 81, was the oldest person to be sworn into office at the age of 78. By the end of his second term he would be 86-years-old. Americans are increasingly fed-up by the old age of their politicians, with US representatives being about 20 years older than the average American (39 years-old in 2022) and senators being about 25 years older. But in addition to that frustration, fears about Biden’s mental and physical stamina seem to remain a top concern.And politically speaking, voters may also struggle to get behind a leader who appears to be subdued and tired. In the wake of a tumultuous presidency under former President Donald Trump, voters seemed ready to turn away from four years which included a pandemic, political protests, and Trump’s unhelpful, violent rhetoric---which at times only escalated public vitriol. Biden, during the 2020 presidential election, seemed like a calm-tempered alternative. But now, his calmness seems more like a state of repose or idleness.Trump, who is 77-years-old, has also experienced some recent gaffes that have analysts questioning his mental decline. At least seven times during public appearances in November, he talked about former President Barack Obama as if he were the current president.Despite that, 53% of voters think Trump has the stamina and sharpness to serve effectively, while only 25% of voters said the same for Biden.The EconomyDespite unemployment numbers in the US being low, inflation slowing down, and the overall US economy looking good on paper---most Americans continue to report feeling “worse off” under “Bidenomics”.And despite the Federal Reserve’s decision to hike interest rates, the housing market still remains inaccessible to many Americans. It also does little to stop inflation from affecting other goods and services. There is a disconnect, therefore, between Biden and voters when Americans overpay for essentials like bread, milk or eggs while the president is toting a healthy economy.The result has many voters longing for the same economy they felt they had under Trump, despite Trump’s decision to hike taxes for the middle class (a 10% tariff), and reduce taxes for the wealthy (a cut in corporate taxes). Democrats are now hoping that the economic pressures on voters will ease by election season, otherwise, a second Biden term may be impossible to imagine. A Record-Low Approval RatingOn Monday, a poll revealed that just 34% of Americans approve of Biden’s job performance, while 61% disapprove. It was the fifth time this year that the president's approval rating slipped below 40%. And when compared to the past seven US presidents' approval ratings for the month of December in their first term in office—including Trump—Biden’s approval rating was the lowest of the bunch.For example: former president Donald Trump’s rating was 45% in December of 2019, Barack Obama's was 43% in 2011, and George W. Bush's was 58% in 2003.That same poll also found that just 3 in 10 Americans believe Biden is giving enough attention to the issues most important to him: 68% disapproved of his performance on inflation, 69% disapprove of his performance on immigration, another 54% disapprove of his performance on climate change, and 53% disapprove of his performance on jobs and unemployment.Meanwhile, Trump will end 2023 as the most consistent GOP primary front-runner in outpacing his GOP opponents by double-digits. In a hypothetical general election, polls show that Trump would lead Biden by 2 points—38% to 36%.The Israel-Palestine Conflict Biden’s decision to aid Israel following the Hamas attack on October 7 has drawn criticism from not only the GOP, but from those within his own party. In response to his decision to support Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, half of the young voters in his party have turned away from Biden with disgust.A poll from early December shows adults under the age of 30 disapproving (46%) of the Biden administration’s response to the conflict between Israel and Palestine, while just 19% approve—34% said they are not sure. And half of young Democrats (between the ages of 18 and 29) disapprove of the administration’s response to the conflict.Young Americans have shown their disapproval of the administration's decision through protests, during which demonstrators have called for a cease-fire. Some protestors have even gone as far to call Biden “genocide Joe” on account of Israel’s military response having resulted in over 20,000 deaths thus far. More than once, the Biden administration has blocked ceasefire resolutions at the United Nations Security Council.Tensions between the US and Israel have been climbing, too, as Netanyahu has pushed back against the White House after the Biden administration was ineffective in urging the Israeli government to end its large-scale ground campaign in Gaza, and centralize its target on Hamas instead. In response to Biden’s call for a two-state solution, Netanyahu dismissively said that he was “proud” to have prevented the “Establishment of a Palestinian state”.An Upcoming Impeachment and On-Going Family ScandalBefore departing for their break, GOP lawmakers formalized their impeachment inquiry into Biden. The inquiry will examine allegations that Biden improperly benefited from or used a policy to propel the foreign business dealings of his family members. The headache will likely continue for Biden when it comes time to return to work in the new year.The impeachment inquiry could be seen by moderates as a lowball attempt to “get revenge” for the two impeachments made against Trump during his presidency, as well as the slew of legal troubles he has been experiencing.Nevertheless, the inquiry will open the door for more criticism against his scandal-ridden son, Hunter Biden. The inquiry will examine allegations that the US Department of Justice slow-walked a tax crimes investigation in Hunter Biden that ultimately seemed to result in nothing more than a slap on the wrist.

