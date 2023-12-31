https://sputnikglobe.com/20231231/there-is-no-stomach-in-us-to-continue-funding-ukraine---ex-pentagon-official-1115908133.html

There is 'No Stomach’ in US to Continue Funding Ukraine - Ex-Pentagon Official

There is 'No Stomach' in US to Continue Funding Ukraine - Ex-Pentagon Official

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/0e/1115567037_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_6de0e1646005c4b8aed146aad5d5ca99.jpg

The reality is that there is “no stomach” any longer in the West to fund Ukraine and the ongoing proxy conflict against Russia there, Michael Maloof, a former Pentagon official, told Sputnik.The Kiev regime is going to have to seriously consider some form of negotiation and look at the realities, he emphasized.“The United States has their appropriations hung up. The US government could shut down by January 17 if the administration and Congress can't negotiate and work out an arrangement for funding Ukraine and Israel, but at the same time to enforce the border. I think the Republicans to date have held firm, and we'll see if they'll hold on. But there's no stomach right now any longer to fund the Ukrainians. Frankly, the people see that the war is over. Basically, the [Ukrainian] counteroffensive failed, and there's no way that they can pick it back up and turn things around, because they've gone into total defensive mode. The so-called counteroffensive just does not exist,” said Maloof.Earlier, the US Congress adjourned for the winter holiday break without reaching a deal on security at the US border with Mexico and additional aid for Ukraine. Republican lawmakers have insisted on the inclusion of more stringent border security measures in the Biden administration’s $106 billion supplemental funding request, which includes more than $60 billion in aid for Ukraine. US Senator Chris Murphy said that negotiators hope to have a deal to present to senators by the time they return on January 8.Looking ahead, Michael Maloof predicted there was going to be a quite "tumultuous" start to 2024 in the United States.Furthermore, funding not only for Ukraine, but also for Israel is going to feed into the internal debate, the pundit suggested, because the United States is “pretty fed up” with the extent to which Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has blown up the current cycle of the Palestine-Israel conflict. Besides the death of so many civilians in Gaza amid Israel’s war on Hamas, Netanyahu “appears to be trying to pick a fight with the Iranians, and this whole thing could explode,” the expert warned.The entire debate about funding NATO’s proxy war against Russia in Ukraine, and aiding Israel in its war on Hamas is playing out while “the American people are not happy with the economy, notwithstanding what Wall Street is showing,” Maloof noted.Russia, on the other hand, has managed to weather the barrage of economic sanctions imposed against it by Western powers amid the escalation of the Ukraine conflict, adapting its economy and redirecting the flow of exports from Europe to Asia and Africa.If opposition to greenlighting Congress’ bankrolling the Kiev regime continues to grow, “there is an alternative that the administration is working on now,” Michael Maloof pointed out. It has to do with the United States and certain Western countries having frozen Russian assets in certain Western banks, he said.If it were to be carried out, things could “escalate even further,” warned Maloof. He added:Moscow earlier warned of retaliatory repercussions against any Western countries that would use Russia’s frozen assets to assist the Kiev regime. "Those who are trying to initiate this, and those who will implement it, must understand that Russia will never leave those who did this alone. And it will constantly exercise its right to a legal battle, internationally, nationally or otherwise. And this, of course, will have — both Europeans and Americans understand this very well — it will have legal consequences for those who initiated and implemented it," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov warned earlier.Furthermore, a number of pundits told Sputnik that if, indeed, the Biden administration was considering using the Russian assets that are frozen in Western banks to fund the Kiev government, it would be setting a dangerous precedent. Other countries would get further proof that the dollar is no longer a reliable global reserve currency if the US can just seize somebody's money, breaking the terms of the global financial and economic system that was set up by the US and the West starting all the way back with Bretton Woods in the 1960s.Overall, looking at the direction that the Biden administration appears to be heading in, and the funding plans it hopes to push through Congress, Michael Maloof warned:“Our standing in the world will be down to zero… It's pretty low now... But then we're going it'll be down to zero.”

