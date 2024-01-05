International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Donetsk People's Republic Shelled by Ukraine 48 Times in Past Day
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/07/1115466188_0:0:3190:1795_1920x0_80_0_0_e52323746fd6e2c6c3474bc1b8389f1c.jpg
"Over the past 24 hours, the office reported 48 cases of fire by Ukrainian armed forces," the office wrote on Telegram. According to the statement, five civilians were wounded. The DPR said that the Kiev regime fired 165 rounds of various ammunition. In the previous day, Ukrainian troops launched 84 strikes, the office reported.
Donetsk People's Republic Shelled by Ukraine 48 Times in Past Day

22:11 GMT 05.01.2024
© Sputnik / Sergey Baturin / Go to the mediabankA Russian Investigative Committee officer explores a building destroyed after a recent shelling, as Russia's military operation in Ukraine continues, in Volnovakha, Donetsk People's Republic, Russia
A Russian Investigative Committee officer explores a building destroyed after a recent shelling, as Russia's military operation in Ukraine continues, in Volnovakha, Donetsk People's Republic, Russia - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.01.2024
© Sputnik / Sergey Baturin
/
Go to the mediabank
DONETSK (Sputnik) - Ukraine shelled the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) 48 times over the past day, the DPR representative office in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) of issues related to Ukraine's war crimes said in a statement.
"Over the past 24 hours, the office reported 48 cases of fire by Ukrainian armed forces," the office wrote on Telegram.
According to the statement, five civilians were wounded. The DPR said that the Kiev regime fired 165 rounds of various ammunition.
In the previous day, Ukrainian troops launched 84 strikes, the office reported.
Update on Gorlovka in Donetsk Region - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.07.2023
World
How UK is Complicit in Ukraine's War Crimes Against Children
21 July 2023, 17:30 GMT
