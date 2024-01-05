https://sputnikglobe.com/20240105/donetsk-peoples-republic-shelled-by-ukraine-48-times-in-past-day-1116005362.html

Donetsk People's Republic Shelled by Ukraine 48 Times in Past Day

Donetsk People's Republic Shelled by Ukraine 48 Times in Past Day

Ukraine shelled the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) 48 times over the past day, the DPR representative office in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) of issues related to Ukraine's war crimes said in a statement.

2024-01-05T22:11+0000

2024-01-05T22:11+0000

2024-01-05T22:11+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

ukraine crisis

ukraine

ukrainian conflict

ukrainian crisis

dpr

joint center for control and coordination (jccc)

donetsk people's republic

donetsk

russia

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/07/1115466188_0:0:3190:1795_1920x0_80_0_0_e52323746fd6e2c6c3474bc1b8389f1c.jpg

"Over the past 24 hours, the office reported 48 cases of fire by Ukrainian armed forces," the office wrote on Telegram. According to the statement, five civilians were wounded. The DPR said that the Kiev regime fired 165 rounds of various ammunition. In the previous day, Ukrainian troops launched 84 strikes, the office reported.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230721/how-uk-is-complicit-in-ukraines-war-crimes-against-children-1112047482.html

ukraine

dpr

donetsk

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

civilian shelling, ukrainian shelling, dpr, donetsk, ukrainian troops, ukrainian losses, russian forces, russian troops, russia wins, ukraine loses, ukrainian crisis, failed counteroffensive, ukrainian counteroffensive, foiled counteroffensive, counteroffensive attempt, war crimes