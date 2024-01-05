https://sputnikglobe.com/20240105/donetsk-peoples-republic-shelled-by-ukraine-48-times-in-past-day-1116005362.html
Donetsk People's Republic Shelled by Ukraine 48 Times in Past Day
Ukraine shelled the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) 48 times over the past day, the DPR representative office in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) of issues related to Ukraine's war crimes said in a statement.
"Over the past 24 hours, the office reported 48 cases of fire by Ukrainian armed forces," the office wrote on Telegram. According to the statement, five civilians were wounded. The DPR said that the Kiev regime fired 165 rounds of various ammunition. In the previous day, Ukrainian troops launched 84 strikes, the office reported.
DONETSK (Sputnik) - Ukraine shelled the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) 48 times over the past day, the DPR representative office in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) of issues related to Ukraine's war crimes said in a statement.