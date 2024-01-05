https://sputnikglobe.com/20240105/one-in-three-un-countries-are-opting-for-de-dollarization-1115987761.html

One in Three UN Countries Are Opting For De-Dollarization

Dedollarization pertains to the process of reducing the US dollar's hegemony in global trade and financial operations by shifting to alternative exchange methods, including national currencies and domestic payment systems.

A third of UN member states have already opted for de-dollarization and decided to rely on national currencies to conduct payments, Sputnik's analysis has found.According to the study, the most decisive calls to scrap the greenback and replace it with national currencies came from politicians whose countries are members of major regional organizations such as the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and BRICS, which originally сomprised Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa - but was expanded to include a host of other nations on January 1.He was in turn echoed by Kenyan President William Ruto, who urged local leaders to take the first steps towards abandoning the dollar and make transactions through the pan-African payment system instead.Sputnik's investigation indicated that many countries have already realized the fact that the dollar poses a threat not only as a means of payment, but also as an instrument of savings, so the concept of de-dollarization should be considered more broadly.Israel, for instance, earlier announced that it would reduce the dollar's share in the country’s foreign exchange reserves in favor of the yuan. Some countries are making more targeted efforts to reduce their population's dependence on foreign currencies, including Vietnam, which has banned long-term foreign currency deposits.Maxim Osadchy, head of the analytical department of the Moscow­­­­­-based BKF Bank, told Sputnik that de-dollarization is one of the consequences of increasing fragmentation of the global economy and the transition to a multipolar world.This followed Russia's Minister for Integration and Macroeconomics of the Eurasian Economic Commission Sergey Glazyev telling Sputnik that as the potentially limitless range of cooperation between the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) and ASEAN aspires to reach new levels, it is especially important to accelerate the transition to national currencies.The dollar suffered a 2.7 percent decline against other major global currencies during 2023, the greenback’s worst-performing year since the global economic downturn associated with the coronavirus in 2020.

