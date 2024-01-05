International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240105/uk-navy-slammed-for-decommissioning-two-frigates-over-sailor-shortage-1115991722.html
UK Navy Slammed for Decommissioning Two Frigates Over Sailor Shortage
UK Navy Slammed for Decommissioning Two Frigates Over Sailor Shortage
The British Armed Forces go through a massive recruitment crisis, with the Royal Navy suffering a collapse in the flow of new recruits into the service.
2024-01-05T15:29+0000
2024-01-05T15:29+0000
military
united kingdom (uk)
royal navy
warships
vessels
decommission
recruits
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/05/1115991349_34:0:3675:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_addd2d309afb87ed26b96d81569387fc.jpg
A scanty number of sailors in the UK’s Royal Navy has prompted it to decommission two warships in order to staff its new class of frigates, according to The Telegraph.The two frigates due to be decommissioned are the HMS Westminster and HMS Argyll. Both were recently refurbished "at huge expense to the taxpayers."The crews of the warships are expected to be sent to work across the new fleet of Type 26 frigates as they come into service. The UK Ministry of Defense (MoD) earlier ordered eight Type 26 frigates, which are touted as the navy’s most advanced submarine-hunting warships to date. The construction of the state-of-the-art ships is expected to be completed by the mid-2030s."It is always emotive when ships that have a long history of service come to the end of their working life. They and the sailors who crewed them have done the country proud. But decommissioning them is the right decision. The new Type 26 frigates will be in service before those ships can be refitted," the official argued.However, many have questioned the decision, with some slamming Whitehall for the move.Alan West, the UK’s former first sea lord, questioned why the navy decided to decommission the warships without having a new fleet ready to take over, warning that Britain’s ships were "dropping like flies."The same tone was struck by Shadow Defense Secretary John Healey, who accused the government of failing to tackle problems within the British MoD.He was echoed by Tobias Ellwood, a former chairman of the Defense Select Committee, who said that it was "baffling" to decommission two frigates at a time when the UK’s surface fleet was "massively overstretched.""During the [1990-1991] Gulf War the Royal Navy boasted 51 frigates and destroyers. That number will soon fall to just 16. Yet our world is more dangerous than any time since 1945. The strength of today’s Royal Navy is simply inadequate to handle the ever-complex threat picture that is harming our economy," Ellwood concluded.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230927/report-uk-navy-vessels-may-all-contain-traces-of-life-threatening-asbestos-1113708611.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230429/leak-of-a-sensitive-kind-docs-on-royal-navy-hunter-killer-sub-reportedly-left-in-pub-loo-1109940937.html
united kingdom (uk)
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/05/1115991349_489:0:3220:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5af20fefb69a36889acc917be3c32f67.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
uk's royal navy, shortage iof sailors at royal navy, royal navy's decision to decommission two frigates
uk's royal navy, shortage iof sailors at royal navy, royal navy's decision to decommission two frigates

UK Navy Slammed for Decommissioning Two Frigates Over Sailor Shortage

15:29 GMT 05.01.2024
© AFP 2023 / ANDREW COWIEBritain's HMS Westminster leaves for Gibraltar from Portsmouth navy base in southern England, on August 13, 2013.
Britain's HMS Westminster leaves for Gibraltar from Portsmouth navy base in southern England, on August 13, 2013. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.01.2024
© AFP 2023 / ANDREW COWIE
Subscribe
Oleg Burunov - Sputnik International
Oleg Burunov
All materialsWrite to the author
The British Armed Forces is going through a massive recruitment crisis, with the Royal Navy suffering a collapse in the flow of recruits into the service.
A scanty number of sailors in the UK’s Royal Navy has prompted it to decommission two warships in order to staff its new class of frigates, according to The Telegraph.

"We will have to take manpower from one area of the Navy in order to put into a new area of the force," the British newspaper has cited an unnamed defense source as saying.

The two frigates due to be decommissioned are the HMS Westminster and HMS Argyll. Both were recently refurbished "at huge expense to the taxpayers."
This handout image provided by the official Twitter account of Commodore Steve Moorhouse, Royal Navy, Commander of the UK Carrier Strike Group on July 6, 2021 shows a view of the vessels of the strike group sailing behind the Royal Navy's HMS Queen Elizabeth aircraft carrier through Egypt's Suez Canal. - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.09.2023
Military
Report: UK Navy Vessels May All Contain Traces of Life-Threatening Asbestos
27 September 2023, 03:21 GMT
The crews of the warships are expected to be sent to work across the new fleet of Type 26 frigates as they come into service. The UK Ministry of Defense (MoD) earlier ordered eight Type 26 frigates, which are touted as the navy’s most advanced submarine-hunting warships to date. The construction of the state-of-the-art ships is expected to be completed by the mid-2030s.

A Whitehall official has, meanwhile, insisted that the move to decommission the ships allowed the UK military to focus on "updating the Navy into a modern, hi-tech fighting force."

"It is always emotive when ships that have a long history of service come to the end of their working life. They and the sailors who crewed them have done the country proud. But decommissioning them is the right decision. The new Type 26 frigates will be in service before those ships can be refitted," the official argued.
However, many have questioned the decision, with some slamming Whitehall for the move.
Alan West, the UK’s former first sea lord, questioned why the navy decided to decommission the warships without having a new fleet ready to take over, warning that Britain’s ships were "dropping like flies."

"We are losing operational ships – which is all very well as long as there’s no war in the next few years," West warned.

The same tone was struck by Shadow Defense Secretary John Healey, who accused the government of failing to tackle problems within the British MoD.

"That the Royal Navy is forced by a lack of sailors to mothball ships shortly after refits that cost millions of taxpayers’ money is further evidence of ministers failing to get to grips with deep problems in defense," Healey said.

Astute class submarine HMS Ambush is pictured during sea trials near Scotland. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.04.2023
Military
Leak of a Sensitive Kind: Docs on Royal Navy ‘Hunter-Killer’ Sub Reportedly Left in Pub Loo
29 April 2023, 05:48 GMT
He was echoed by Tobias Ellwood, a former chairman of the Defense Select Committee, who said that it was "baffling" to decommission two frigates at a time when the UK’s surface fleet was "massively overstretched."
"During the [1990-1991] Gulf War the Royal Navy boasted 51 frigates and destroyers. That number will soon fall to just 16. Yet our world is more dangerous than any time since 1945. The strength of today’s Royal Navy is simply inadequate to handle the ever-complex threat picture that is harming our economy," Ellwood concluded.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала