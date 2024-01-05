https://sputnikglobe.com/20240105/uk-navy-slammed-for-decommissioning-two-frigates-over-sailor-shortage-1115991722.html

UK Navy Slammed for Decommissioning Two Frigates Over Sailor Shortage

UK Navy Slammed for Decommissioning Two Frigates Over Sailor Shortage

The British Armed Forces go through a massive recruitment crisis, with the Royal Navy suffering a collapse in the flow of new recruits into the service.

2024-01-05T15:29+0000

2024-01-05T15:29+0000

2024-01-05T15:29+0000

military

united kingdom (uk)

royal navy

warships

vessels

decommission

recruits

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/05/1115991349_34:0:3675:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_addd2d309afb87ed26b96d81569387fc.jpg

A scanty number of sailors in the UK’s Royal Navy has prompted it to decommission two warships in order to staff its new class of frigates, according to The Telegraph.The two frigates due to be decommissioned are the HMS Westminster and HMS Argyll. Both were recently refurbished "at huge expense to the taxpayers."The crews of the warships are expected to be sent to work across the new fleet of Type 26 frigates as they come into service. The UK Ministry of Defense (MoD) earlier ordered eight Type 26 frigates, which are touted as the navy’s most advanced submarine-hunting warships to date. The construction of the state-of-the-art ships is expected to be completed by the mid-2030s."It is always emotive when ships that have a long history of service come to the end of their working life. They and the sailors who crewed them have done the country proud. But decommissioning them is the right decision. The new Type 26 frigates will be in service before those ships can be refitted," the official argued.However, many have questioned the decision, with some slamming Whitehall for the move.Alan West, the UK’s former first sea lord, questioned why the navy decided to decommission the warships without having a new fleet ready to take over, warning that Britain’s ships were "dropping like flies."The same tone was struck by Shadow Defense Secretary John Healey, who accused the government of failing to tackle problems within the British MoD.He was echoed by Tobias Ellwood, a former chairman of the Defense Select Committee, who said that it was "baffling" to decommission two frigates at a time when the UK’s surface fleet was "massively overstretched.""During the [1990-1991] Gulf War the Royal Navy boasted 51 frigates and destroyers. That number will soon fall to just 16. Yet our world is more dangerous than any time since 1945. The strength of today’s Royal Navy is simply inadequate to handle the ever-complex threat picture that is harming our economy," Ellwood concluded.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230927/report-uk-navy-vessels-may-all-contain-traces-of-life-threatening-asbestos-1113708611.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230429/leak-of-a-sensitive-kind-docs-on-royal-navy-hunter-killer-sub-reportedly-left-in-pub-loo-1109940937.html

united kingdom (uk)

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

uk's royal navy, shortage iof sailors at royal navy, royal navy's decision to decommission two frigates