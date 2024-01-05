https://sputnikglobe.com/20240105/us-base-harir-in-northern-iraq-attacked-by-drone---kurdistans-counterterrorism-service-1116003512.html

US Base Harir in Northern Iraq Attacked by Drone - Kurdistan's Counterterrorism Service

The US military base Harir near the city of Erbil in northern Iraq was attacked by a bomb-laden drone on Friday, Iraqi Kurdistan's counterterrorism service said.

"As per information from the Kurdistan Region Counter-Terrorism unit, at 16:29 [13:29 GMT] today, Friday, an explosive-laden drone targeted the Harir military base in Erbil," the service was quoted by the Shafaq news agency as saying in a statement. On Thursday, Shia militia commander Abu Taqwa was killed in a drone strike on the headquarters of the Popular Mobilization Forces in Baghdad. The Iraqi armed forces accused the US-led international coalition of the deadly attack, calling it an "act akin to terrorist activities" and "a dangerous escalation and assault on Iraq." Later in the day, the Pentagon confirmed that US forces conducted a strike in Iraq targeting Abu Taqwa for his alleged role in attacks on US troops in the region. The Shia armed groups have intensified their attacks on bases of the US-led international coalition in Iraq, as well as US troops in Syria over the past months, as they consider the US complicit in the attacks mounted by Israel on Palestinian civilians. Washington, for its part, believes that the attacks are carried out by pro-Iranian groups.

