https://sputnikglobe.com/20240105/us-house-panels-say-considering-contempt-of-congress-charges-against-hunter-biden-1115999526.html

US House Panels Say Considering Contempt of Congress Charges Against Hunter Biden

US House Panels Say Considering Contempt of Congress Charges Against Hunter Biden

The US House Judiciary and Oversight panels said on Friday that they are considering contempt of Congress charges against Hunter Biden for seemingly defying a subpoena to testify in a closed-door deposition.

2024-01-05T16:09+0000

2024-01-05T16:09+0000

2024-01-05T16:09+0000

americas

hunter biden

us

congress

house oversight committee

white house

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/0a/1110232556_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_0b7cd968f3a4d1adc765a2285a2a2e49.jpg

“Hunter Biden blatantly defied two lawful subpoenas when he did not appear for his December deposition. Next week, we will consider a resolution and accompanying report to hold him in contempt of Congress for violating federal law,” the House Oversight Committee said in a statement via social media platform X. Biden was set to appear for questioning on December 13, but instead held a press conference that day, where he said he would only answer questions in an open hearing. House lawmakers are investigating the Biden family for alleged criminal activity, including foreign influence peddling and bribery. Both the House judiciary and oversight panel said on Friday that they will hold markups on January 10 to consider a report recommending that the House of Representatives cite Biden for contempt of Congress — a federal criminal offense. In December, the White House said that US President Joe Biden was aware of his son’s plans to defy the congressional subpoena. The chairs of the aforementioned House committees consequently wrote a letter to White House Counsel Edward Siskel to inquire about whether Biden may have engaged in a conspiracy to help his son obstruct a proceeding of Congress. On Thursday, US Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene said that Congressman Eric Swalwell likely broke federal law as well by helping Hunter Biden disobey the subpoena; Swalwell attended the press conference alongside Biden and appeared “very involved” in the matter, Greene said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231214/hunter-biden-refuses-congressional-investigators-demand-for-closed-door-deposition-1115565154.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

hunter biden, us congress, charges against hunter biden, joe biden, biden family