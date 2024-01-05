https://sputnikglobe.com/20240105/us-house-speaker-considering-direct-talks-with-biden-on-ukraine-aid-border---reports-1116000413.html

US House Speaker Considering Direct Talks With Biden on Ukraine Aid, Border - Reports

US House Speaker Mike Johnson is contemplating having direct talks with President Joe Biden on the issues of aid for Ukraine and the migrant crisis on the US border with Mexico, Bloomberg reported on Friday.

Johnson is still hopeful that the US Senate finds an acceptable solution, the report said citing a source familiar with the matter. White House officials are currently negotiating with senators regarding Biden's request for $106 billion in supplemental funds of which more than $60 billion for Ukraine. The White House is reportedly leaning toward supporting stricter immigration policies and strengthening border security in exchange for Republicans agreeing with the request on supplemental funds. The United States ran out of funding for Ukraine on December 30 and the Biden administration repeatedly urged Congress to approve more funds.

