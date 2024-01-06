https://sputnikglobe.com/20240106/retired-us-general-weighs-in-on-why-american-army-number-smallest-since-1940-1116010321.html

Retired US General Weighs in on Why American Army Number Smallest Since 1940

With the US Army currently facing recruiting shortfall problems, injecting more money into the enlisting budget will unlikely improve the situation, Paul E. Vallely, a retired US Army major general, told Sputnik.

By the end of 2023, there will be only 452,000 active-duty soldiers in the US Army, the smallest force since 1940, Defense News recently reported.In this vein, the international military news outlet pointed to recruiting shortfalls in the U.S. Army that could result in 3,000 Army Special Operations troops being cut before the end of this year.First and foremost is the COVID-19 pandemic, in which a number of US soldiers were discharged from the army without pay because they didn't want to take the vaccine, according to Vallely."And of course, now they've changed that around, and they're trying to bring those individuals back into the force, but it's not happening. They don't want to come back."The second factor, Vallely claimed, was "the surrender and withdrawal out of Afghanistan." He argued that "many future soldiers decided they didn't want to go into the armed forces with the poor leadership of some of the generals and admirals."The retired US Army major general accused the left wing of the American political system of trying "to judge you based on your racial makeup, rather than on your ability and skill to conduct certain actions required in the military."Vallely remained pessimistic about the Pentagon's hope that putting more money into the recruiting budget will help recruiters bring more people into the Army. "I don't think it's going to have any effect," he remarked.Asked if it's safe to say that the coming structural changes in the U.S. Army also reflect the challenges America faces abroad and at home, Vallely pointed to the migration crisis, saying, "What the military has to do is protect our [US] southern border."Commenting on the impending reduction in Special Operations forces, Vallely emphasized that "there's a lot of other areas that are affected” and that, for example, the US Army”actually is short of pilots.""The special forces are just a small percentage of the total US armed forces. But they're very critical, for sure. We need to look for new leadership, [and] new generals […] to create a force that can counter any national or international threats to our citizens," the retired US Army major general concluded.

