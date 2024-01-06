https://sputnikglobe.com/20240106/russian-atomic-energy-agency-proposes-defense-initiatives-to-president-putin-1116020308.html

Russian Atomic Energy Agency Proposes Defense Initiatives to President Putin

Russian Atomic Energy Agency Proposes Defense Initiatives to President Putin

In addition to its defense work, the Russian state nuclear agency Rosatom is developing a number of defense initiatives that have been presented to President Vladimir Putin, the agency's head Alexey Likhachev said Saturday.

2024-01-06T21:50+0000

2024-01-06T21:50+0000

2024-01-06T21:50+0000

russia

rosatom

russia

alexei likhachev

northern sea route

russian economy under sanctions

military technology

nuclear technology

nuclear power

nuclear deterrence

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/06/1116021230_0:0:3077:1731_1920x0_80_0_0_9b966ed759000aa35e57c95681be8a2b.jpg

"Rosatom completely fulfilled the state defense order in 2023… Additionally, a number of initiative developments are progressing. We presented them to the president and to the defense minister [Sergei Shoigu]," Likhachev told the broadcaster Rossiya 24.Rosatom also fulfilled the plan for 36 billion tonnes of freight traffic along the Northern Sea Route via the Arctic, the agency’s head said. The main task of the domestic nuclear industry throughout its history has been ensuring the country's defense capability and the state's policy in the field of nuclear deterrence. Rosatom has been accomplishing the state defense order in full for many years. Even though the state defense order for Rosatom has now increased significantly, the nuclear workers are successfully adapted, Likhachev stressed previously.As the Russian president noted in late September 2023 in his congratulatory speech to the employees on Nuclear Industry Worker’s Day, Rosatom is involved in the creation of advanced weapons capable of maintaining strategic balance in the world.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231107/us-acknowledges-critical-dependence-on-russian-nuclear-fuel-imports-1114801458.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

rosatom, nuclear deterrence, nuclear power, nuclear technology, military technology, state defense order, russian nukes, rosatom, atomic energy agency, nuclear energy, nuclear weapons