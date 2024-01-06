Russian Atomic Energy Agency Proposes Defense Initiatives to President Putin

International
In addition to its defense work, the Russian state nuclear agency Rosatom is developing a number of defense initiatives that have been presented to President Vladimir Putin, the agency's head Alexey Likhachev said Saturday.
"Rosatom completely fulfilled the state defense order in 2023… Additionally, a number of initiative developments are progressing. We presented them to the president and to the defense minister [Sergei Shoigu]," Likhachev told the broadcaster Rossiya 24.Rosatom also fulfilled the plan for 36 billion tonnes of freight traffic along the Northern Sea Route via the Arctic, the agency's head said. The main task of the domestic nuclear industry throughout its history has been ensuring the country's defense capability and the state's policy in the field of nuclear deterrence. Rosatom has been accomplishing the state defense order in full for many years. Even though the state defense order for Rosatom has now increased significantly, the nuclear workers are successfully adapted, Likhachev stressed previously.As the Russian president noted in late September 2023 in his congratulatory speech to the employees on Nuclear Industry Worker's Day, Rosatom is involved in the creation of advanced weapons capable of maintaining strategic balance in the world.
russia
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - In addition to its defense work, the Russian State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom is developing a number of defense initiatives that have been presented to President Vladimir Putin, the agency's head Alexey Likhachev said Saturday.
"Rosatom completely fulfilled the state defense order in 2023… Additionally, a number of initiative developments are progressing. We presented them to the president and to the defense minister [Sergei Shoigu]," Likhachev told the broadcaster Rossiya 24.
Rosatom also fulfilled the plan for 36 billion tonnes of freight traffic along the Northern Sea Route via the Arctic, the agency’s head said.
"I am very proud of the staff of our defense industry complex and nuclear weapons complex, because they are very zealous, and a lot has been done, including exceeding the target that was set at the beginning of the year," he added.
The main task of the domestic nuclear industry throughout its history has been ensuring the country's defense capability and the state's policy in the field of nuclear deterrence. Rosatom has been accomplishing the state defense order in full for many years. Even though the state defense order for Rosatom has now increased significantly, the nuclear workers are successfully adapted, Likhachev stressed previously.
As the Russian president noted in late September 2023 in his congratulatory speech to the employees on Nuclear Industry Worker’s Day, Rosatom is involved in the creation of advanced weapons capable of maintaining strategic balance in the world.
