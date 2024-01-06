https://sputnikglobe.com/20240106/uk-finance-minister-says-attacks-on-red-sea-ships-may-impact-national-economy-1116015301.html

UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt said on Saturday that attacks by Houthi rebels on commercial shipping in the Red Sea could have an impact on the country's economy through rising prices.

"It may have an impact and we will watch it very-very carefully," Hunt said on air of the BBC Radio 4 broadcaster when asked if the attacks could drive up the prices. The United Kingdom pledged "consequences" for the Yemeni rebel group's actions because the Red Sea is vital for global trade, the minister added. After the armed conflict between Israel and Palestinian movement Hamas broke out in October last year, the Houthis have intensified their attacks on cargo ships it believes to be linked to Israel in the Red Sea and the Arabian Sea, vowing to continue the attacks until Israel ends its military actions in the Gaza Strip. The disruption to maritime trade routes led to the formation of a US-led maritime coalition to provide security for ships navigating through the region. Dubbed Operation Prosperity Guardian, the formation currently consists of a handful of countries, including the UK, Canada, Denmark, France, Greece, Italy, the Netherlands, and Norway, plus Bahrain and the Seychelles. Some members’ participation seems purely decorative, with Norway reportedly planning to send 10 officers, the Netherlands two, and Denmark just one, to assist in the mission. Spain, in turn, said it will not take part in any military operation unless it is under the direction of NATO or the EU.

