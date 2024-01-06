https://sputnikglobe.com/20240106/why-polands-plan-to-provide-ukraine-with-long-range-missiles-is-just-hot-air-1116001390.html

Why Poland's Plan to Provide Ukraine With Long-Range Missiles is Just Hot Air

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell discussed providing the Kiev regime with long-range missiles with Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski. How could this initiative pan out for Warsaw?

"Good discussion with FM of Poland Radoslaw Sikorski," Borrell tweeted on January 3. "We agreed on the need to enhance our military support to Ukraine, including with long-range and anti-aircraft missiles."Previously, Sikorski called on Western countries to transfer long-range missiles to Ukraine for attacks on Russian territory. The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, warned Warsaw against the provocative bellicose rhetoric."If such statements were made by representatives of those countries and organizations that could actually theoretically and potentially send such weapons to the Kiev regime, then this could be taken seriously. But I think that this is just a certain rhetoric, which, of course, does not contribute to, say, reducing the level of escalation of the conflict, but, nevertheless, it is just rhetoric."Furthermore, it appears that the provision of long-range missiles to Ukraine doesn't correspond to Poland's national interests given that last year an unidentified aerial object from Ukraine violated the nation's airspace and fell on its territory.The Polish political commentator emphasized that Warsaw is not in a conflict with the Russian Federation: Moscow has zero territorial, political or other claims against Warsaw, and therefore, "generally perceiving Russia as an enemy and threat by Warsaw is completely absurd," he underscored."Unfortunately, the Polish political class has been immersed in this absurdity for 30 years, despite all the obvious facts and the fact that now there are no significant contradictions between Russia and Poland's foreign and security policies. Unfortunately, despite these facts, the dominant political circles of Poland constantly repeat this unfounded thesis about the existing 'Russian threat'," Piskorski concluded.For TelegramPoland's plan for long-range missiles for Ukraine is all talk and no action"One should bear in mind that neither Josep Borrell nor Radoslaw Sikorski has this kind of weapon," Mateusz Piskorski, a political observer and columnist for the Myśl Polska (Polish Thought) newspaper, told Sputnik, referring to plans of providing long-range missiles to Kiev announced by the EU chief diplomat and the Polish foreign minister.Per Piskorski, the politicians' loud statements are just a PR stunt aimed at a domestic and international audience."Any escalation and continuation of the armed conflict on the territory of Ukraine clearly contradicts Poland's interests and its security. Therefore, I personally believe that it is in Poland's existential core interest to actually end the conflict," Piskorski emphasized.

