https://sputnikglobe.com/20240106/why-polands-plan-to-provide-ukraine-with-long-range-missiles-is-just-hot-air-1116001390.html
Why Poland's Plan to Provide Ukraine With Long-Range Missiles is Just Hot Air
Why Poland's Plan to Provide Ukraine With Long-Range Missiles is Just Hot Air
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell discussed providing the Kiev regime with long-range missiles with Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski. How could this initiative pan out for Warsaw?
2024-01-06T09:00+0000
2024-01-06T09:00+0000
2024-01-06T09:00+0000
poland
ukraine
world
mateusz piskorski
radoslaw sikorski
josep borrell
warsaw
russian foreign ministry
nato
opinion
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107955/66/1079556647_0:0:2399:1350_1920x0_80_0_0_0197034e1534fb8cd00bf51ae55feb3b.jpg
"Good discussion with FM of Poland Radoslaw Sikorski," Borrell tweeted on January 3. "We agreed on the need to enhance our military support to Ukraine, including with long-range and anti-aircraft missiles."Previously, Sikorski called on Western countries to transfer long-range missiles to Ukraine for attacks on Russian territory. The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, warned Warsaw against the provocative bellicose rhetoric."If such statements were made by representatives of those countries and organizations that could actually theoretically and potentially send such weapons to the Kiev regime, then this could be taken seriously. But I think that this is just a certain rhetoric, which, of course, does not contribute to, say, reducing the level of escalation of the conflict, but, nevertheless, it is just rhetoric."Furthermore, it appears that the provision of long-range missiles to Ukraine doesn't correspond to Poland's national interests given that last year an unidentified aerial object from Ukraine violated the nation's airspace and fell on its territory.The Polish political commentator emphasized that Warsaw is not in a conflict with the Russian Federation: Moscow has zero territorial, political or other claims against Warsaw, and therefore, "generally perceiving Russia as an enemy and threat by Warsaw is completely absurd," he underscored."Unfortunately, the Polish political class has been immersed in this absurdity for 30 years, despite all the obvious facts and the fact that now there are no significant contradictions between Russia and Poland's foreign and security policies. Unfortunately, despite these facts, the dominant political circles of Poland constantly repeat this unfounded thesis about the existing 'Russian threat'," Piskorski concluded.For TelegramPoland's plan for long-range missiles for Ukraine is all talk and no action"One should bear in mind that neither Josep Borrell nor Radoslaw Sikorski has this kind of weapon," Mateusz Piskorski, a political observer and columnist for the Myśl Polska (Polish Thought) newspaper, told Sputnik, referring to plans of providing long-range missiles to Kiev announced by the EU chief diplomat and the Polish foreign minister.Per Piskorski, the politicians' loud statements are just a PR stunt aimed at a domestic and international audience."Any escalation and continuation of the armed conflict on the territory of Ukraine clearly contradicts Poland's interests and its security. Therefore, I personally believe that it is in Poland's existential core interest to actually end the conflict," Piskorski emphasized.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231222/pouring-praise-on-poland-just-pr-pressure-to-put-pan-european-state-under-us-hegemony-1115741436.html
poland
ukraine
warsaw
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107955/66/1079556647_0:0:2399:1800_1920x0_80_0_0_9ca50b1cce54c8c6cd8f3e95f67d8eb6.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
ukraine, eu aid for ukraine, long-range missiles for ukraine, poland urges eu members to send long-range missiles to ukraine, ukraine war, ukraine war news, ukraine war map, josep borrell, radoslaw sikorski
ukraine, eu aid for ukraine, long-range missiles for ukraine, poland urges eu members to send long-range missiles to ukraine, ukraine war, ukraine war news, ukraine war map, josep borrell, radoslaw sikorski
Why Poland's Plan to Provide Ukraine With Long-Range Missiles is Just Hot Air
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell discussed providing the Kiev regime with long-range missiles with Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski. How could this initiative pan out for Warsaw?
"Good discussion with FM of Poland Radoslaw Sikorski," Borrell tweeted on January 3. "We agreed on the need to enhance our military support to Ukraine, including with long-range and anti-aircraft missiles."
Previously, Sikorski called on Western countries to transfer long-range missiles to Ukraine for attacks on Russian territory. The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, warned Warsaw against the provocative bellicose rhetoric.
"I perceive this as loud statements aimed at pushing certain domestic and external PR," Mateusz Piskorski, a political observer and columnist for the Myśl Polska (Polish Thought) newspaper, told Sputnik. "One should bear in mind that neither Josep Borrell nor Radoslaw Sikorski have this kind of weapon. Therefore, these are just loud statements."
"If such statements were made by representatives of those countries and organizations that could actually theoretically and potentially send such weapons to the Kiev regime, then this could be taken seriously. But I think that this is just a certain rhetoric, which, of course, does not contribute to, say, reducing the level of escalation of the conflict, but, nevertheless, it is just rhetoric."
Furthermore, it appears that the provision of long-range missiles to Ukraine doesn't correspond
to Poland's national interests given that last year an unidentified aerial object from Ukraine violated the nation's airspace and fell on its territory.
"Any escalation and continuation of the armed conflict on the territory of Ukraine clearly contradicts Poland's interests and its security," Piskorski emphasized. "Therefore, I personally believe that it is in Poland's existential core interest to actually end the conflict. At a minimum, the armed stage of the conflict. Therefore, any attempts to escalate the conflict, even to push Europe, including Poland, to the brink of a direct conflict between NATO and the Russian Federation, is, of course, primarily a risk for countries such as Poland, given their geographical location."
The Polish political commentator emphasized that Warsaw is not in a conflict with the Russian Federation: Moscow has zero territorial, political or other claims against Warsaw, and therefore, "generally perceiving Russia as an enemy and threat by Warsaw is completely absurd," he underscored.
"Unfortunately, the Polish political class has been immersed in this absurdity for 30 years, despite all the obvious facts and the fact that now there are no significant contradictions between Russia and Poland's foreign and security policies. Unfortunately, despite these facts, the dominant political circles of Poland constantly repeat this unfounded thesis about the existing 'Russian threat'," Piskorski concluded.
22 December 2023, 09:44 GMT
Poland's plan for long-range missiles for Ukraine is all talk and no action
"One should bear in mind that neither Josep Borrell nor Radoslaw Sikorski has this kind of weapon," Mateusz Piskorski, a political observer and columnist for the Myśl Polska (Polish Thought) newspaper, told Sputnik, referring to plans of providing long-range missiles to Kiev announced by the EU chief diplomat and the Polish foreign minister.
Per Piskorski, the politicians' loud statements are just a PR stunt aimed at a domestic and international audience.
"Any escalation and continuation of the armed conflict on the territory of Ukraine clearly contradicts Poland's interests and its security. Therefore, I personally believe that it is in Poland's existential core interest to actually end the conflict," Piskorski emphasized.