Conflict in Gaza Strip to Continue Until All Hostages Return Home - Israeli Defense Minister

Military operations in the Gaza Strip will continue until all Israeli hostages are returned, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said on Sunday.

2024-01-07T20:35+0000

"Military activities in Gaza will not end until the hostages return home," Gallant stated at a meeting with the families of people held hostage by the Palestinian movement Hamas in the Gaza Strip. On October 7, Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip, while its fighters breached the border, opening fire on the military and civilians. As a result, over 1,200 people in Israel were killed and some 240 others abducted. Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza and launched a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. Over 22,800 people have been killed so far in Gaza as a result of Israeli strikes, local authorities said. On November 24, Qatar mediated a deal between Israel and Hamas on a temporary truce and the exchange of some of the prisoners and hostages, as well as the delivery of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip. The ceasefire was extended several times and expired on December 1.

