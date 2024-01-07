https://sputnikglobe.com/20240107/french-historian-predicts-imminent-nato-defeat-in-ukraine-russia-europe-reconciliation-1116033585.html

French Historian Predicts Imminent NATO Defeat in Ukraine, Russia-Europe Reconciliation

French Historian Predicts Imminent NATO Defeat in Ukraine, Russia-Europe Reconciliation

A renowned French historian and sociologist better known for predicting the Soviet Union's dissolution well in advance now foretells the West's overthrow in his newest book.

French historian Emmanuel Todd believes that NATO is already losing the Ukrainian conflict. He likewise concluded that the defeat would eventually culminate in Russia's reconciliation with Europe and its rapprochement with Germany, contrary to the wishes of the United States. This view was expressed to Le Point Magazine during an interview ahead the release of his new book La Defaite de L'Occident (The Defeat of the West).In the book, he denounces the Western attitude toward Russia, stating that “Avoiding the rapprochement between Germany and Russia was one of the US goals. This rapprochement would have signed the ejection of the United States from the European system of power. Americans have preferred to destroy Europe rather than save the West.”Todd’s La Defaite de L'Occident excerpt highlights America's waning status as a global superpower and its weak military-industrial complex.The French historian also underlined the diminished influence of Europe, once represented by a strong partnership between France and Germany, highlighting that Germany has taken a dominant role since the 2007-2008 financial crisis. Furthermore, he pointed out that in the wake of the Ukrainian conflict, the European Union has distanced itself from Russia, therefore hurting its own trade and energy interests.“We also saw Emmanuel Macron's France vaporize on the international stage, while Poland became Washington's main agent in the European Union, succeeding in the role of the United Kingdom that became outside the Union by the grace of Brexit...On the mainland, overall, the Paris-Berlin axis replaced a London-Warsaw-Kiev axis piloted from Washington,” Todd opined.Todd decried the dominant narrative in the West about the conflict in Ukraine: "We are in a completely Putinophobic and Russophobic world." He went on to argue for a pluralistic view that recognizes different perspectives. "I am fighting to keep the West pluralistic. If we look for my values, they are values of truth and pluralism," he remarked.Addressing the question of how this year's US election might alter the trajectory of the Ukrainian conflict, the expert highlighted Russia's steadfast commitment to its existing course. "For the Russians, it makes no difference. For Russia is at war with America, and they ignore changes in rulers," according to Todd.

