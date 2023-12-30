https://sputnikglobe.com/20231230/no-one-of-sound-mind-thinks-ukraine-can-win---ex-pentagon-officer---1115892804.html

No One of Sound Mind Thinks Ukraine Can Win - Ex-Pentagon Officer

One would need to be completely lacking in common sense to believe that Ukraine can win against Russia, ex-Pentagon officer Rebekah Koffler told Fox News.

One would need to be completely lacking in common sense to believe that Ukraine can win against Russia, ex-Pentagon officer Rebekah Koffler told Fox News.Russia’s President Vladimir Putin is “far more realistic than [Ukrainian President Volodymyr] Zelensky, who continues to accept nothing short of victory,” the strategic military intelligence analyst added. Citing Zelensky’s recent remark in a US press interview that "Nobody believes in our victory like I do," the analyst sarcastically noted that the leader of the Kiev regime was not wrong.Even the US mainstream media has backtracked on its “blind cheerleading” for Ukraine, acknowledging that no amount of Western-donated support will bring Zelensky to victory, Koffler noted. However, the Biden administration appears to be determined to continue “rigging the numbers,” so to speak, trying to “squeeze a few more billions” out of Congress and vouching for Ukraine’s victory, which is supposedly “just around the corner.”Contrary to President Joe Biden and the Washington establishment’s expectations, the victory of the Kiev regime is impossible, as Russia by far “outguns and outmans” Ukraine, the analyst pointed out.Russia has wielded an overwhelming military and economic advantage since the start of its special military operation in Ukraine, she noted. The special military operation was aimed at liberating the people of the Donbass region, where the People’s Republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been under relentless attack by Kiev’s forces. For all the Western assistance that it has received, despite episodic battlefield successes, strategically, Ukraine is fighting a losing battle.Both in manpower and materiel, such as weapons, gear, and provisions, the Russian military is “very well resourced.” Russian President Vladimir Putin has prepared his country for a long fight, in which he is convinced Moscow will come out triumphant. The campaign of embargoes and punitive restrictions unleashed by the US-led Western patrons of Ukraine also fell short of achieving its goal of “crippling” the Russian economy, as the latter was successfully “sanction-proofed.”In the face of Washington’s weaponization of the greenback, Putin started to dedollarize Russia’s Sovereign Wealth Fund, beefing up use of the Chinese yuan, euro, and gold. Accordingly, Russia’s foreign exchange reserves amounted to $563 billion as of October.Ukraine, on the other hand, is being propped up by Western money, which is fast running out. US President Joe Biden’s request for Ukraine aid worth $61 billion was rejected by Congress, as conservative Republicans conditioned it on stronger border security measures. It is hard to guess whether Congress will approve the supplementary aid package when it returns from its holiday break in January.Across the pond, in Europe, funds are also dwindling, as the European Union is preparing a debt-funded back-up plan worth up to 20 billion euros ($22 billion) to sidestep Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's objections and quickly release money for Kiev. In mid-December, Orban vetoed an increase in the EU budget for 2024-2027, including 50 billion euros in macro-financial aid to Kiev. As funds from the US and EU cover not only military costs, but also Kiev’s civil expenditures, Ukraine’s economy and society "will likely collapse and its defensive operations against Russia will be over, probably in a matter of weeks" without that financial sustenance, Rebekah Koffler claimed.Russia commands a huge advantage in manpower over Ukraine, it was added. Amid its failed counteroffensive, the Kiev regime’s forces have sustained vast human losses, with Zelensky frantically grasping at ways to boost mobilization. Desperate methods being employed by Ukrainian recruiters have been amply described in Western mass media, while social media platforms abound in footage showing physical force and intimidation being used, with fighting-age men being grabbed in the streets to replenish the troops. The unorthodox draft methods are being employed as Ukraine is fast running out of professional military personnel, while able-bodied men are deserting active-duty service, or are dodging the draft. At the same time, interviews with draft-age Ukrainians have revealed that both the Kiev government and its military are mired in corruption and incompetence, with the entire system riddled with “loopholes” allowing people to buy their way out.Recent estimates by Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu placed Ukrainian losses at over 90,000 troops, nearly 600 tanks and some 1,900 armored vehicles since the start of the counteroffensive on June 4, with US intelligence officials saying privately as far back as August that total deaths and injuries were approaching half a million.Meanwhile, on the battlefield, Ukraine’s much anticipated counteroffensive has failed and Russia is gaining momentum, continuing to destroy the Kiev regime's critical infrastructure and defense industrial facilities. The Russian Armed Forces have fulfilled the main goal of 2023 by thwarting Ukraine's counteroffensive, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said earlier in the week."The main efforts of the outgoing year were focused on achieving the goals of the special military operation. The main one was to disrupt the counteroffensive of the Ukrainian armed forces loudly proclaimed by Ukraine and its NATO allies. This task was successfully accomplished," Shoigu said.Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzia told a meeting of the UN Security Council on Friday that "The reality today is such that Ukraine does not have and will not have the resources, not even to achieve a breakthrough, but just to maintain the situation as it is on the contact line." However, the inability or disinclination to weigh the situation candidly displayed by Joe Biden's White House “will almost certainly result in yet more bloodshed, death and destruction of Ukraine and Ukrainians in 2024,” Rebekah Koffler concluded.

