International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240107/idf-says-completed-destruction-of-hamas-infrastructure-in-north-of-gaza-strip-1116022344.html
IDF Says Completed Destruction of Hamas Infrastructure in North of Gaza Strip
IDF Says Completed Destruction of Hamas Infrastructure in North of Gaza Strip
The Israeli military has completed the destruction of Palestinian movement Hamas’ infrastructure in the northern Gaza Strip and will now focus on fighting the Palestinian movement in the central and southern parts of the enclave, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesman Daniel Hagari said on Saturday.
2024-01-07T01:17+0000
2024-01-07T01:17+0000
world
palestine-israel conflict
humanitarian crisis
humanitarian catastrophe
israel
gaza strip
palestine
israel defense forces (idf)
hamas
humanitarian disaster
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/18/1115780668_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_b5f1d02df51bfb8471ca8a0ec9e4075a.jpg
"We have completed the dismantling of Hamas structures in the northern Gaza Strip and will continue to deepen achievements, as well as strengthen the barrier and defense along the border. We are now focused on eliminating Hamas in the center and south of the Gaza Strip," Hagari told a briefing. According to the spokesman, the complete destruction of Hamas will take a long time, so "fighting will continue through 2024". The Israeli territory remains under a threat of missile attacks from the enclave’s north as Hamas operatives who operate without commanders may still be present in these areas, Hagari said. He added that the center of the Gaza Strip is densely populated with Hamas fighters and there is an underground city of tunnels under the city of Khan Yunis in the south. On October 7, Palestinian movement Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip, while its fighters breached the border, opening fire on the military and civilians. As a result, over 1,200 people in Israel were killed and some 240 others abducted. Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza and launched a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. Over 22,700 people have been killed so far in Gaza as a result of Israeli strikes, local authorities said. On November 24, Qatar mediated a deal between Israel and Hamas on a temporary truce and the exchange of some of the prisoners and hostages, as well as the delivery of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip. The ceasefire was extended several times and expired on December 1.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231114/israels-intent-to-genocide-palestinians-in-gaza-is-very-clear---journalist-1114949285.html
israel
gaza strip
palestine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/18/1115780668_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5f883a4bb418c92b2c1d690b5102cdac.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
hamas infrastructure, humanitarian disaster, humanitarian catastrophe, humanitarian ceasefire, israel-hamas conflict, gaza strip crisis, shelling of gaza, gaza devastation, israel-palestine conflict, palestine-israel conflict, israeli-palestinian conflict, palestinian-israeli, zionist regime, zionists, hamas attack, israeli strikes, israeli forces, hostages, israeli military, hamas fighters, hamas soldiers, hamas military, killings of civilians, civilian infrastructure, civilians dead, civilians die, israel kills civilians, civilian casualties, civilian deaths
hamas infrastructure, humanitarian disaster, humanitarian catastrophe, humanitarian ceasefire, israel-hamas conflict, gaza strip crisis, shelling of gaza, gaza devastation, israel-palestine conflict, palestine-israel conflict, israeli-palestinian conflict, palestinian-israeli, zionist regime, zionists, hamas attack, israeli strikes, israeli forces, hostages, israeli military, hamas fighters, hamas soldiers, hamas military, killings of civilians, civilian infrastructure, civilians dead, civilians die, israel kills civilians, civilian casualties, civilian deaths

IDF Says Completed Destruction of Hamas Infrastructure in North of Gaza Strip

01:17 GMT 07.01.2024
© AFP 2023 / JACK GUEZA picture taken from southern Israel bordering the Gaza Strip on December 22, 2023, shows an Israeli army tank rolling past debris of buildings in the Gaza Strip.
A picture taken from southern Israel bordering the Gaza Strip on December 22, 2023, shows an Israeli army tank rolling past debris of buildings in the Gaza Strip. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.01.2024
© AFP 2023 / JACK GUEZ
Subscribe
TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - The Israeli military has completed the destruction of Palestinian movement Hamas’ infrastructure in the northern Gaza Strip and will now focus on fighting the Palestinian movement in the central and southern parts of the enclave, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesman Daniel Hagari said on Saturday.
"We have completed the dismantling of Hamas structures in the northern Gaza Strip and will continue to deepen achievements, as well as strengthen the barrier and defense along the border. We are now focused on eliminating Hamas in the center and south of the Gaza Strip," Hagari told a briefing.
According to the spokesman, the complete destruction of Hamas will take a long time, so "fighting will continue through 2024".
The Israeli territory remains under a threat of missile attacks from the enclave’s north as Hamas operatives who operate without commanders may still be present in these areas, Hagari said. He added that the center of the Gaza Strip is densely populated with Hamas fighters and there is an underground city of tunnels under the city of Khan Yunis in the south.
A boy stands in the rain at a school run by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on November 14, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.11.2023
Analysis
Israel's Intent to 'Genocide Palestinians' in Gaza 'Is Very Clear' - Journalist
14 November 2023, 13:58 GMT
On October 7, Palestinian movement Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip, while its fighters breached the border, opening fire on the military and civilians. As a result, over 1,200 people in Israel were killed and some 240 others abducted. Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza and launched a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. Over 22,700 people have been killed so far in Gaza as a result of Israeli strikes, local authorities said.
On November 24, Qatar mediated a deal between Israel and Hamas on a temporary truce and the exchange of some of the prisoners and hostages, as well as the delivery of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip. The ceasefire was extended several times and expired on December 1.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала