IDF Says Completed Destruction of Hamas Infrastructure in North of Gaza Strip

The Israeli military has completed the destruction of Palestinian movement Hamas’ infrastructure in the northern Gaza Strip and will now focus on fighting the Palestinian movement in the central and southern parts of the enclave, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesman Daniel Hagari said on Saturday.

2024-01-07T01:17+0000

world

palestine-israel conflict

humanitarian crisis

humanitarian catastrophe

israel

gaza strip

palestine

israel defense forces (idf)

hamas

humanitarian disaster

"We have completed the dismantling of Hamas structures in the northern Gaza Strip and will continue to deepen achievements, as well as strengthen the barrier and defense along the border. We are now focused on eliminating Hamas in the center and south of the Gaza Strip," Hagari told a briefing. According to the spokesman, the complete destruction of Hamas will take a long time, so "fighting will continue through 2024". The Israeli territory remains under a threat of missile attacks from the enclave’s north as Hamas operatives who operate without commanders may still be present in these areas, Hagari said. He added that the center of the Gaza Strip is densely populated with Hamas fighters and there is an underground city of tunnels under the city of Khan Yunis in the south. On October 7, Palestinian movement Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip, while its fighters breached the border, opening fire on the military and civilians. As a result, over 1,200 people in Israel were killed and some 240 others abducted. Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza and launched a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. Over 22,700 people have been killed so far in Gaza as a result of Israeli strikes, local authorities said. On November 24, Qatar mediated a deal between Israel and Hamas on a temporary truce and the exchange of some of the prisoners and hostages, as well as the delivery of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip. The ceasefire was extended several times and expired on December 1.

israel

gaza strip

palestine

