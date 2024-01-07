https://sputnikglobe.com/20240107/iran-russia-planning-to-create-joint-investment-committees-1116033276.html

Iran, Russia Planning to Create Joint Investment Committees

Russian and Iranian national wealth funds are planning to establish joint investment committees for realization of different oil, gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, high-tech and other projects, the Iranian National Development Fund’s Deputy Director of Foreign Investment, Hossein Eivazloo, has said.

"We decided … to establish joint investment committees between the two national wealth funds of Russia and Iran and review projects under proposal … Both Iran and the Russian side will invest 50% each," Eivazloo said, as quoted by the IRNA news agency. Tehran and Moscow have been cooperating on the issue for a long time and have held a number of meetings and exchanged agreements, the official said, adding that both countries approved models of cooperation and that Iran was waiting for the approval of the Russian National Wealth Fund’s board of trustees, according to the report. At the same time, Eivazloo has revealed Tehran’s plans to set up joint investment funds with Oman, Saudi Arabia and African countries. Iran has already signed agreements on joint development funds' establishment with seven of 10 member states of the Economic Cooperation Organization, Eivazloo added.

