International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240107/iran-russia-planning-to-create-joint-investment-committees-1116033276.html
Iran, Russia Planning to Create Joint Investment Committees
Iran, Russia Planning to Create Joint Investment Committees
Russian and Iranian national wealth funds are planning to establish joint investment committees for realization of different oil, gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, high-tech and other projects, the Iranian National Development Fund’s Deputy Director of Foreign Investment, Hossein Eivazloo, has said.
2024-01-07T10:41+0000
2024-01-07T10:41+0000
world
iran
russia
bilateral relations
national wealth fund
russian national wealth fund
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/15/1115733621_0:135:3094:1875_1920x0_80_0_0_f9f87c0a8ce77bbf71f38277e1805ddc.jpg
"We decided … to establish joint investment committees between the two national wealth funds of Russia and Iran and review projects under proposal … Both Iran and the Russian side will invest 50% each," Eivazloo said, as quoted by the IRNA news agency. Tehran and Moscow have been cooperating on the issue for a long time and have held a number of meetings and exchanged agreements, the official said, adding that both countries approved models of cooperation and that Iran was waiting for the approval of the Russian National Wealth Fund’s board of trustees, according to the report. At the same time, Eivazloo has revealed Tehran’s plans to set up joint investment funds with Oman, Saudi Arabia and African countries. Iran has already signed agreements on joint development funds' establishment with seven of 10 member states of the Economic Cooperation Organization, Eivazloo added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231228/iran-russia-to-sign-national-currency-deal-in-first-quarter-of-2024-1115863926.html
iran
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/15/1115733621_208:0:2888:2010_1920x0_80_0_0_d5d7c23c56f1139876149dd344ad2300.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia-iran bilateral relations, russia iran cooperation, national wealth fund, russian national wealth fund
russia-iran bilateral relations, russia iran cooperation, national wealth fund, russian national wealth fund

Iran, Russia Planning to Create Joint Investment Committees

10:41 GMT 07.01.2024
© Sputnik / Ilya Pitalev / Go to the mediabankTen-ruble coins
Ten-ruble coins - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.01.2024
© Sputnik / Ilya Pitalev
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Russian and Iranian national wealth funds are planning to establish joint investment committees for realization of different oil, gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, high-tech and other projects, the Iranian National Development Fund’s Deputy Director of Foreign Investment, Hossein Eivazloo, has said.
"We decided … to establish joint investment committees between the two national wealth funds of Russia and Iran and review projects under proposal … Both Iran and the Russian side will invest 50% each," Eivazloo said, as quoted by the IRNA news agency.
Tehran and Moscow have been cooperating on the issue for a long time and have held a number of meetings and exchanged agreements, the official said, adding that both countries approved models of cooperation and that Iran was waiting for the approval of the Russian National Wealth Fund’s board of trustees, according to the report.
An Iraqi money dealer counts Iranian rial banknotes bearing a portrait of the late founder of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, at an exchange office in Baghdad on February 3, 2012 - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.12.2023
Economy
Iran, Russia to Sign National Currency Deal in First Quarter of 2024
28 December 2023, 22:05 GMT
At the same time, Eivazloo has revealed Tehran’s plans to set up joint investment funds with Oman, Saudi Arabia and African countries.
Iran has already signed agreements on joint development funds' establishment with seven of 10 member states of the Economic Cooperation Organization, Eivazloo added.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала