Russia Expects Prompt Inclusion of Iran in EAEU - Putin

Russia expects that the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) countries will promptly complete the ratification procedures to include Iran in the structure, President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.

"We are looking forward to the prompt implementation of the relevant ratification procedures by all member states," Putin said during an expanded meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council.The signing took place amid the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in St. Petersburg, Russia. The agreement was signed by the chairman of the board of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) Mikhail Myasnikovich, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk and Iranian Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade Abbas Aliabadi. The deal was also signed by representatives of Belarus, Armenia, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan.Apart from opening a new chapter in the EAEU fruitful partnership, leaders of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) countries have also agreed to hold the 2024 anniversary summit in Moscow, Putin said.The Russian president underlined that the summit "will open a new decade of close joint work to deepen integration, improve the well-being and quality of life of the citizens of all countries".

