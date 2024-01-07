International
US Congress Reaches Agreement on Gov't Funding to Avert Shutdown
US Congress Reaches Agreement on Gov't Funding to Avert Shutdown
US President Joe Biden said on Sunday that Congress has reached an agreement on government funding, preventing a "needless" shutdown.
"The bipartisan funding framework congressional leaders have reached moves us one step closer to preventing a needless government shutdown and protecting important national priorities. It reflects the funding levels that I negotiated with both parties and signed into law last spring," Biden said in a statement published by the White House.The total US government budget for 2024, agreed upon by the Congress, provides almost $1.6 trillion, including $886 billion for defense, US House Speaker Mike Johnson said on Sunday.
US Congress Reaches Agreement on Gov't Funding to Avert Shutdown

20:55 GMT 07.01.2024
US President Joe Biden
US President Joe Biden - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.01.2024
© Sputnik / Stringer
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden said on Sunday that Congress has reached an agreement on government funding, preventing a "needless" shutdown.
"The bipartisan funding framework congressional leaders have reached moves us one step closer to preventing a needless government shutdown and protecting important national priorities. It reflects the funding levels that I negotiated with both parties and signed into law last spring," Biden said in a statement published by the White House.
The total US government budget for 2024, agreed upon by the Congress, provides almost $1.6 trillion, including $886 billion for defense, US House Speaker Mike Johnson said on Sunday.
"The topline constitutes $1.590 trillion for FY24 – the statutory levels of the Fiscal Responsibility Act. That includes $886 billion for defense and $704 billion for nondefense," Johnson said in a statement.
