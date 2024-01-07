https://sputnikglobe.com/20240107/us-congress-reaches-agreement-on-govt-funding-to-avert-shutdown-1116043273.html

US Congress Reaches Agreement on Gov't Funding to Avert Shutdown

US President Joe Biden said on Sunday that Congress has reached an agreement on government funding, preventing a "needless" shutdown.

"The bipartisan funding framework congressional leaders have reached moves us one step closer to preventing a needless government shutdown and protecting important national priorities. It reflects the funding levels that I negotiated with both parties and signed into law last spring," Biden said in a statement published by the White House.The total US government budget for 2024, agreed upon by the Congress, provides almost $1.6 trillion, including $886 billion for defense, US House Speaker Mike Johnson said on Sunday.

