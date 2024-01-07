US Congress Reaches Agreement on Gov't Funding to Avert Shutdown

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240107/us-congress-reaches-agreement-on-govt-funding-to-avert-shutdown-1116043273.html
US President Joe Biden said on Sunday that Congress has reached an agreement on government funding, preventing a "needless" shutdown.
"The bipartisan funding framework congressional leaders have reached moves us one step closer to preventing a needless government shutdown and protecting important national priorities. It reflects the funding levels that I negotiated with both parties and signed into law last spring," Biden said in a statement published by the White House.The total US government budget for 2024, agreed upon by the Congress, provides almost $1.6 trillion, including $886 billion for defense, US House Speaker Mike Johnson said on Sunday.
20:55 GMT 07.01.2024 (Updated: 21:40 GMT 07.01.2024)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden said on Sunday that Congress has reached an agreement on government funding, preventing a "needless" shutdown.
"The bipartisan funding framework congressional leaders have reached moves us one step closer to preventing a needless government shutdown and protecting important national priorities. It reflects the funding levels that I negotiated with both parties and signed into law last spring," Biden said in a statement published by the White House.
The total US government budget for 2024, agreed upon by the Congress, provides almost $1.6 trillion, including $886 billion for defense, US House Speaker Mike Johnson
said on Sunday.
"The topline constitutes $1.590 trillion for FY24 – the statutory levels of the Fiscal Responsibility Act. That includes $886 billion for defense and $704 billion for nondefense," Johnson said in a statement.
27 December 2023, 20:06 GMT