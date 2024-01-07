https://sputnikglobe.com/20240107/us-house-speaker-criticizes-white-house-for-lack-of-strategy-on-ukraine-conflict-1116042665.html

US House Speaker Criticizes White House for Lack of Strategy on Ukraine Conflict

US House Speaker Criticizes White House for Lack of Strategy on Ukraine Conflict

US House Speaker Mike Johnson on Sunday reproached the White House for the lack of strategy on the Ukrainian conflict, saying that he had repeatedly requested information about it, but never received a response.

Republicans in Congress are trying to negotiate a deal with Democrats and the White House to include stronger border security policies in a supplemental funding bill that would include $60 billion in additional funds for Ukraine. The legislation is currently stalled in the Senate amid ongoing negotiations. The speaker added that the issue of sending money to Ukraine is very serious, and in order to assist Kiev in the conflict, Washington has to "borrow it from somewhere else." "The White House has not been forthcoming with those answers. I have begged them in writing, publicly, privately in every way to give us those answers and they have not done it," Johnson said, noting that it is "very difficult" to get the funding without answers. Western countries have been providing military and financial aid to Kiev since the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. The Kremlin has consistently warned against continued arms deliveries to Kiev, saying it would lead to further escalation of the conflict. The United States ran out of funding for Ukraine on December 30, 2023, and the Biden administration repeatedly urged Congress to approve more funds.

