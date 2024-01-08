https://sputnikglobe.com/20240108/belgium-to-nominate-commissioner-reynders-for-post-of-european-council-head---reports-1116047175.html
Belgium to Nominate Commissioner Reynders for Post of European Council Head - Reports
Belgium will nominate European Commissioner for Justice Didier Reynders for the post of the president of the European Council, Belgian media reported on Sunday.
The Belgian authorities must announce their decision by January 10, and elections for the presidency of the European Council will be held in June, Le Soir newspaper said. Reynders, in turn, was reportedly hoping to head the list of candidates from the Belgian liberal Reformist Movement party in the upcoming elections to the European Parliament, but this was entrusted to incumbent European Council President Charles Michel. In 2019, Reynders participated in the race for the post of the European Council president but lost the election. He also held various positions in the Belgian government, including the post of foreign minister and finance minister. On Saturday, Michel, whose mandate expires at the end of November 2024, said that he would take part in the elections to the European Parliament and leave the post of the head of the European Council in the summer.
belgium
BRUSSELS (Sputnik) - Belgium will nominate European Commissioner for Justice Didier Reynders for the post of the president of the European Council, Belgian media reported on Sunday.
The Belgian authorities must announce their decision by January 10, and elections for the presidency of the European Council will be held in June, Le Soir newspaper said.
Reynders, in turn, was reportedly hoping to head the list of candidates from the Belgian liberal Reformist Movement party in the upcoming elections to the European Parliament, but this was entrusted to incumbent European Council President Charles Michel
.
In 2019
, Reynders participated in the race for the post of the European Council president but lost the election. He also held various positions in the Belgian government, including the post of foreign minister and finance minister.
On Saturday, Michel, whose mandate expires at the end of November 2024, said that he would take part in the elections to the European Parliament and leave the post of the head of the European Council in the summer.