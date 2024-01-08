https://sputnikglobe.com/20240108/chinas-export-measures-differ-radically-from-us-restrictions---beijing-1116058699.html

China's Export Measures Differ Radically From US Restrictions - Beijing

China's export restrictions are significantly different from those imposed by the United States as they do not target any particular country or company, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said on Monday.

In August 2023, China imposed export controls on such rare earth metals as gallium and germanium to protect national security. In October, the Chinese Commerce Ministry also announced that starting from December 1, all graphite exports would need official approval. In December, the Chinese authorities introduced export restrictions on a number of technologies related to the mining and processing of rare earth elements. In October 2022, the US restricted exports of certain advanced semiconductor manufacturing equipment and items to Chinese companies. In October 2023, the US expanded existing export restrictions on advanced semiconductors. Beijing has on many occasions accused Washington of abusing control measures to overwhelm Chinese firms. US-China relations have long been strained by growing restrictions on exports of US goods and services, the persistence of import duties on Chinese goods, the growth of world trade in yuan and the decreased influence of the US dollar across the globe.

