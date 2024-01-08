https://sputnikglobe.com/20240108/could-hungarys-victor-orban-fill-european-council-presidents-shoes-1116060452.html

Could Hungary's Victor Orban Fill European Council President's Shoes?

Could Hungary's Victor Orban Fill European Council President's Shoes?

European Council President Charles Michel is due to step down in July with Hungarian Prime Minister Victor Orban possibly taking the job temporarily if EU leaders are unable to find a successor by then.

Charles Michel announced that he will run for election to the European Parliament in the June elections — and quit as president of the European Council of national leaders if elected.Under the bloc's rules, if the 27 EU member states cannot find a replacement president by July, the position will be given to the leader of the nation holding the rotating presidency.But Hungary is slated to assume the council's six-month chairmanship on July 1. That could leave Prime Minister Victor Orban, well-known for his conservative and Eurosceptic stance, the new head of the council."There would be important repercussions in the context of the internal dialectics of the various European institutions," Graziani continued. "However, it would also be an important opportunity for Orban to negotiate, realistically, for the benefit of greater degrees of freedom for his nation and, at the same time, paradoxically, also a great opportunity for the so-called 'Europeanists' to test - in a direct and institutional confrontation - one's pro-Brussels beliefs and its economic and security policies."Graziani also noted the trend — often bemoaned by the Western mainstream media — of European conservative parties gaining popularity amid the inflationary crisis.Dutch populist right-wing leader Geert Wilders and his Party For Freedom (PVV) came tops in November's Dutch general election, while the Alternative for Germany (AfD) is polling around 21 to 23 percent, making it the second-strongest political party in the country. Some experts suggest that the rise of the right in Europe is at least partially driven by the Ukraine fatigue and the fear of pro-Palestinian protests across the Old Continent.Graziani did not rule out that "the European Parliament will be completely transformed with the result influencing the future policies of the European Union."If Orban assumes the council's presidency he could re-write the bloc's agenda, especially when it comes to EU military aid to Ukraine, the scholar argued. Budapest has opposed arming Kiev since the outset of the conflict, insisting that Ukraine cannot win. So far, Hungary has provided mostly humanitarian aid to Ukrainians."Let us keep in mind that if Orban assumes the presidency of the council, he will in any case have to take into account the institutional role and, within this role, he will also be able to work for a reorientation of the European posture regarding the issue of aid to Kiev," Graziani said.It would be hard for Orban to fill Michel's shoes, even temporarily, given his opposition to arming Ukraine and the overall liberal agenda of the EU establishment, according to Christian Schweiger, visiting professor at the chair for comparative European governance systems in the Institute for Political Science at the Chemnitz University of Technology in Germany."If he was European Council president, I would expect him... to want to convince the others to change the position on Ukraine to be more Russia-friendly. But again… there isn't much support for such a stance," the professor continued.When asked who would be widely supported by EU major member states as Michel's replacement, Schweiger named Austrian Prime Minister Karl Nehammer, Donald Tusk, who has held the same position in the past, and outgoing Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte.Schweiger said those figures have better odds of replacing Michel than Orban, but all bets were still off on the final choice.

