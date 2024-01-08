https://sputnikglobe.com/20240108/spain-allows-kosovars-to-enter-country-after-visa-free-regime-comes-into-force---reports-1116046282.html

Spain Allows Kosovars to Enter Country After Visa-Free Regime Comes Into Force - Reports

Spain recognizes valid passports of Kosovo citizens after visa-free entry into the European Union for them came into force on January 1, Spanish news agency EFE reported on Sunday, citing a source in the Spanish Foreign Ministry.

The report added that all Schengen countries agreed to accept Kosovo passports to allow the entry of Kosovars. On January 1, the Kosovar Foreign Ministry said that visa-free entry into the EU for its citizens came into force.

