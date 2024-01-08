https://sputnikglobe.com/20240108/spain-allows-kosovars-to-enter-country-after-visa-free-regime-comes-into-force---reports-1116046282.html
Spain Allows Kosovars to Enter Country After Visa-Free Regime Comes Into Force - Reports
Spain Allows Kosovars to Enter Country After Visa-Free Regime Comes Into Force - Reports
Spain recognizes valid passports of Kosovo citizens after visa-free entry into the European Union for them came into force on January 1, Spanish news agency EFE reported on Sunday, citing a source in the Spanish Foreign Ministry.
2024-01-08T02:45+0000
2024-01-08T02:45+0000
2024-01-08T02:45+0000
world
spain
kosovo
visa-free regime
visa-free
visa-free travel
visa-free deal
european union (eu)
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/103923/15/1039231543_0:0:4167:2345_1920x0_80_0_0_8b954302d4047876213cc459c8730355.jpg
The report added that all Schengen countries agreed to accept Kosovo passports to allow the entry of Kosovars. On January 1, the Kosovar Foreign Ministry said that visa-free entry into the EU for its citizens came into force.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231228/us-deploying-national-guard-troops-to-kosovo-for-nato-peacekeeping-mission-1115861005.html
spain
kosovo
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/103923/15/1039231543_255:0:3959:2778_1920x0_80_0_0_35ee0155e6916255431e4f1fe82aa013.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
spain recognizes kosovo, kosovo recognized as a state, kosovo state, kosovo passports, kosovars travel eu, visa-free regime, visa-free travel
spain recognizes kosovo, kosovo recognized as a state, kosovo state, kosovo passports, kosovars travel eu, visa-free regime, visa-free travel
Spain Allows Kosovars to Enter Country After Visa-Free Regime Comes Into Force - Reports
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Spain recognizes valid passports of Kosovo citizens after visa-free entry into the European Union for them came into force on January 1, Spanish news agency EFE reported on Sunday, citing a source in the Spanish Foreign Ministry.
The report added that all Schengen countries agreed to accept Kosovo
passports to allow the entry of Kosovars.
"This in no way means recognition of Kosovo," the source was quoted as saying by the newspaper.
On January 1, the Kosovar Foreign Ministry said that visa-free entry into the EU for its citizens came into force.
28 December 2023, 18:46 GMT