Spain Allows Kosovars to Enter Country After Visa-Free Regime Comes Into Force - Reports
Spain Allows Kosovars to Enter Country After Visa-Free Regime Comes Into Force - Reports
Spain recognizes valid passports of Kosovo citizens after visa-free entry into the European Union for them came into force on January 1, Spanish news agency EFE reported on Sunday, citing a source in the Spanish Foreign Ministry.
The report added that all Schengen countries agreed to accept Kosovo passports to allow the entry of Kosovars. On January 1, the Kosovar Foreign Ministry said that visa-free entry into the EU for its citizens came into force.
Spain Allows Kosovars to Enter Country After Visa-Free Regime Comes Into Force - Reports

02:45 GMT 08.01.2024
© AFP 2023 / ARMEND NIMANI Kosovar Albanians walk under the EU and Kosovo flags in the main square of Pristina on May 4, 2016.
Kosovar Albanians walk under the EU and Kosovo flags in the main square of Pristina on May 4, 2016. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.01.2024
© AFP 2023 / ARMEND NIMANI
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Spain recognizes valid passports of Kosovo citizens after visa-free entry into the European Union for them came into force on January 1, Spanish news agency EFE reported on Sunday, citing a source in the Spanish Foreign Ministry.
The report added that all Schengen countries agreed to accept Kosovo passports to allow the entry of Kosovars.
"This in no way means recognition of Kosovo," the source was quoted as saying by the newspaper.
On January 1, the Kosovar Foreign Ministry said that visa-free entry into the EU for its citizens came into force.
