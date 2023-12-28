https://sputnikglobe.com/20231228/us-deploying-national-guard-troops-to-kosovo-for-nato-peacekeeping-mission-1115861005.html

US Deploying National Guard Troops to Kosovo for NATO Peacekeeping Mission

US Deploying National Guard Troops to Kosovo for NATO Peacekeeping Mission

The United States is deploying a few dozen members of the Iowa National Guard to Kosovo in the coming days to take part in a NATO peacekeeping mission, Iowa National Guard spokesperson Jackie Schmillen told Sputnik on Thursday.

The situation in Kosovo escalated again in late September when a shooting occurred between armed local Serbs and the so-called Kosovo police at a monastery near the village of Banjska, some 30 miles from Pristina, leaving four people dead and several others injured. The Iowa National Guard will deploy two groups of troops to Kosovo over the coming days. On Friday, 33 Iowa National Guard soldiers will leave for Texas to complete their pre-mobilization training before heading to Kosovo, Schmillen said. Once in Kosovo, they will be on a 9-month tour where they will be conducting live aerial medevac operations, refueling and maintenance support to US, Coalition, and Kosovo Security forces, she added. Another 20 soldiers will deploy to Kosovo on January 7 to provide law enforcement support at a NATO installation where US troops will be located, according to Schmillen. In 2008, the Albanians in Serbia's province of Kosovo and Metohija proclaimed independence, with the backing of the United States and several European countries. Serbia has not recognized Kosovo's self-proclaimed independence. A remainder of the large Serb community is still residing in Kosovo's north, often bearing the brunt of diplomatic tensions between Belgrade and Pristina and protesting discriminatory policies by the ruling Albanians. In late May, clashes erupted after Kosovo forcibly installed new ethnic Albanian mayors in offices in several northern cities following municipal elections in April. The polls were boycotted by the Serb community but declared valid despite a less than 3.5% voter turnout. More than 50 Serbian protesters and at least 30 NATO peacekeeping troops were injured in the clashes.

