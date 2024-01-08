https://sputnikglobe.com/20240108/unga-to-hold-plenary-meeting-tuesday-due-to-us-blocking-russian-amendment-in-unsc-1116065365.html

UNGA to Hold Plenary Meeting Tuesday Due to US Blocking Russian Amendment in UNSC

The UN General Assembly will hold a plenary meeting on January 9 following the United States’ veto of a Russia-drafted amendment to a resolution on Gaza at the UN Security Council, according to the United Nations program of work.

The meeting will start at 10:00 a.m. EST time and it is expected to continue until the afternoon. On December 22, the UN Security Council adopted a resolution to facilitate humanitarian aid to Gaza. Before the vote, Russia proposed an amendment to the resolution calling for an immediate cessation of hostilities in Gaza. The only country that voted against the amendment was the United States. The UN General Assembly session will provide a forum for the United States to explain the reasoning for vetoing the amendment. The United States has regularly impeded any resolution on Gaza that may hinder Israeli military operations. On December 8, the United States blocked a United Arab Emirates-drafted resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and a Brazil-drafted resolution on October 18.

