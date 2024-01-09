https://sputnikglobe.com/20240109/afd-politician-german-government-ready-to-sacrifice-own-citizens-in-order-to-arm-ukraine-1116081120.html

AfD Politician: German Government Ready to Sacrifice Own Citizens in Order to Arm Ukraine

AfD Politician: German Government Ready to Sacrifice Own Citizens in Order to Arm Ukraine

German farmers have blocked roads protesting against the federal government's reduced subsidies for the sector. Still, economic hurdles have not prevented Berlin from sending a new batch of weapons to the Kiev regime.

2024-01-09T19:09+0000

2024-01-09T19:09+0000

2024-01-09T19:09+0000

us

europe

analysis

germany

ukraine crisis

ukraine

leopard 2

ammunition

federal subsidies

subsidies

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105210/92/1052109270_0:361:6882:4232_1920x0_80_0_0_aa3185b8ad9faa7194c5f82a5e7029eb.jpg

Farmers across Germany on January 8 started blocking roads and highways with tractors in response to Berlin's agricultural policies which envisage the reduction of tax breaks for the agricultural sector and subsidy cuts for fuel usage. The protestors carried placards saying "no farmer, no food, no future" and "when farmers are ruined, food has to be imported", as per the Western press.It's not only German farmers who are facing the standard of living crisis, as the federal government also scrapped the rebate for consumers, Beck continued. That means that Germans will suffer the full impact of rising energy costs. "I think it will be an enormous problem for a large part of the German public, who even now are struggling to pay their energy bills," he stressed. "The German government is cutting back aid for those in need left, right and center because it's pursuing ruinous policies, namely climate change, mass migration, subsidizing southern Europe, which it simply can no longer afford."Germany has emerged as the only G7 economy that suffered contraction in 2023, as per the International Monetary Fund (IMF). For decades, the nation has relied on relatively cheap energy coming from Russia. However, after the US twisted Berlin's arm into slapping an energy embargo on Moscow over the Russian special operation in Ukraine, Germany has found itself between a rock and a hard place, facing economic decline and de-industrialization. The sabotage attack on the Nord Stream pipeline infrastructure – which was designed to make Germany a major European energy hub – became the last straw.Even though Germany appears to be incapable to provide its own citizens with much-needed subsidies, the nation's government "generously" sent a Skynex air defense system, 10 Schützenpanzer Marder infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs), ammunition for Leopard tanks, missiles for IRIS-T SLM air defence systems, 2 TRML-4D air surveillance radars, more than 9,000 155-mm calibre projectiles, and other aid to the Kiev regime.The politician bemoaned the fact that the German government is "utterly committed to supporting Ukraine" while its own citizens are facing economic hardships.He fears that the German government is "not entirely autonomous" and that it will follow the EU and in particular the US dictat "almost at any cost" while its own people can no longer afford paying their heating bills.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230824/whats-behind-decline-of-germany-1112852729.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240108/tractors-block-roads-in-germany-as-farmers-protest-fuel-tax-hike-1116052515.html

germany

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Ekaterina Blinova

Ekaterina Blinova

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ekaterina Blinova

germany, german farmers protesting, german farmers blocked roads, german government cut subsidies for farmers, rebate for german consumers, germany sends weapons to ukraine, germany de-industrialization, economic decline in germany