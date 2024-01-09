https://sputnikglobe.com/20240109/afd-politician-german-government-ready-to-sacrifice-own-citizens-in-order-to-arm-ukraine-1116081120.html
AfD Politician: German Government Ready to Sacrifice Own Citizens in Order to Arm Ukraine
AfD Politician: German Government Ready to Sacrifice Own Citizens in Order to Arm Ukraine
German farmers have blocked roads protesting against the federal government's reduced subsidies for the sector. Still, economic hurdles have not prevented Berlin from sending a new batch of weapons to the Kiev regime.
It's not only German farmers who are facing the standard of living crisis, as the federal government also scrapped the rebate for consumers, Beck continued. That means that Germans will suffer the full impact of rising energy costs. "I think it will be an enormous problem for a large part of the German public, who even now are struggling to pay their energy bills," he stressed. "The German government is cutting back aid for those in need left, right and center because it's pursuing ruinous policies, namely climate change, mass migration, subsidizing southern Europe, which it simply can no longer afford."Germany has emerged as the only G7 economy that suffered contraction in 2023, as per the International Monetary Fund (IMF). For decades, the nation has relied on relatively cheap energy coming from Russia. However, after the US twisted Berlin's arm into slapping an energy embargo on Moscow over the Russian special operation in Ukraine, Germany has found itself between a rock and a hard place, facing economic decline and de-industrialization. The sabotage attack on the Nord Stream pipeline infrastructure – which was designed to make Germany a major European energy hub – became the last straw.Even though Germany appears to be incapable to provide its own citizens with much-needed subsidies, the nation's government "generously" sent a Skynex air defense system, 10 Schützenpanzer Marder infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs), ammunition for Leopard tanks, missiles for IRIS-T SLM air defence systems, 2 TRML-4D air surveillance radars, more than 9,000 155-mm calibre projectiles, and other aid to the Kiev regime.The politician bemoaned the fact that the German government is "utterly committed to supporting Ukraine" while its own citizens are facing economic hardships.He fears that the German government is "not entirely autonomous" and that it will follow the EU and in particular the US dictat "almost at any cost" while its own people can no longer afford paying their heating bills.
Farmers across Germany on January 8 started blocking roads and highways
with tractors in response to Berlin's agricultural policies which envisage the reduction of tax breaks for the agricultural sector and subsidy cuts for fuel usage
. The protestors carried placards saying "no farmer, no food, no future" and "when farmers are ruined, food has to be imported", as per the Western press.
"The German government is short of money," Gunnar Beck, a member of the European Parliament for the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, told Sputnik. "And in order to offset rapidly and drastically rising energy prices, the government one and a half years ago decided to finance rebates to consumers in order to mitigate the effect of rising energy prices and rising inflation. And they also stepped up subsidies for farmers."
"Since then, Germany's budgetary position has deteriorated very rapidly due to the economic crisis. The government now needs to save money, and they've decided to scrap those rebates and scale back subsidies. That's what's happening now. It's a reflection of the deteriorating economic circumstances in Germany. There's also been a German Constitutional Court ruling which forbade the government from using €60 billion of unspent corona aid for climate policy purposes. That puts a further constraint on the government's budgetary room for maneuver."
It's not only German farmers who are facing the standard of living crisis, as the federal government also scrapped the rebate for consumers, Beck continued. That means that Germans will suffer the full impact of rising energy costs.
"I think it will be an enormous problem for a large part of the German public, who even now are struggling to pay their energy bills," he stressed. "The German government is cutting back aid for those in need left, right and center because it's pursuing ruinous policies, namely climate change, mass migration, subsidizing southern Europe, which it simply can no longer afford."
Germany has emerged as the only G7 economy that suffered contraction in 2023, as per the International Monetary Fund (IMF). For decades, the nation has relied on relatively cheap energy coming from Russia. However, after the US twisted Berlin's arm into slapping an energy embargo on Moscow over the Russian special operation in Ukraine, Germany has found itself between a rock and a hard place, facing economic decline and de-industrialization. The sabotage attack on the Nord Stream pipeline infrastructure
– which was designed to make Germany a major European energy hub – became the last straw.
Even though Germany appears to be incapable to provide its own citizens with much-needed subsidies, the nation's government "generously" sent a Skynex air defense system, 10 Schützenpanzer Marder infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs), ammunition for Leopard tanks, missiles for IRIS-T SLM air defence systems, 2 TRML-4D air surveillance radars, more than 9,000 155-mm calibre projectiles, and other aid to the Kiev regime.
"These are very costly weapons," Beck highlighted. "What does the decision to go ahead with the delivery mean? Well, it obviously means that to the German government, supporting Ukraine is more important than the needs of its own population. It's as simple as that. The German foreign minister even said so. About a year ago, she said that for her, the needs of Ukraine are paramount and matter more than the needs of the German people. It's an extraordinary thing to say for a politician who's been elected by Germany and not in Ukraine."
The politician bemoaned the fact that the German government is "utterly committed to supporting Ukraine" while its own citizens are facing economic hardships.
"Don't ask me why I don't agree with this policy, but it's simply description of facts," Beck said. "I think the German government lacks mental agility. That means what if they decide on the policy, they find it much more difficult to change direction than any other government. And I think we have to say we are seeing the same here. The Germans are committed, have decided to commit themselves to supporting Ukraine. They are making a huge propaganda effort to justify this. (...) I do not think the German government will reverse this position unless the US approach to supporting Ukraine as well as the EU approach will change fundamentally."
He fears that the German government is "not entirely autonomous" and that it will follow the EU and in particular the US dictat "almost at any cost" while its own people can no longer afford paying their heating bills.