Tractors Block Roads in Germany as Farmers Protest Fuel Tax Hike

Farmers in Germany have used hundreds of tractors to block highways across the country, including in Berlin, as they accuse the government led by Chancellor Olaf Scholz of declaring “war” on their industry.

Farmers in Germany have used hundreds of tractors to block highways across the country, including in Berlin, as they accuse the government led by Chancellor Olaf Scholz of declaring “war” on their industry.Footage in local reports and on social media showed queues of tractors standing in front of the capital’s Brandenburg Gate amid protests over the government's plans to slash agricultural subsidies as a cost-saving measure. The convoy had reached the iconic site at 5:30 pm local time (1530 UTC), with a candlelight vigil set for 11 p.m.The protest in Berlin is one of hundreds across Germany that are expected to continue through the week. They follow an announcement by the German government’s press secretary in December that the Cabinet intended to deal with the budget crisis by slashing diesel subsidies and tax breaks for vehicles used in forestry and agriculture. The highly unpopular measures were unveiled as part of an estimated €900mln-worth of planned cuts to farming sector support.Despite the fact that the governing coalition led by Chancellor Olaf Scholz and comprising his Social Democrats (SPD), the Greens and the Free Democrats (FDP) agreed to walk back some of the mulled cuts to subsidies on Thursday, protests went on as planned. According to the German Farmers' Association (DBV), the offered measure was insufficient. Protesters have decked out their vehicles with banners that read “There is no future without farmers”, and “We are fighting for our existence. We are for German agriculture."Finance Minister Christian Lindner of the FDP was cited as calling on the farmers to "turn around," and claiming that agriculture was a "highly-subsidized sector."However, the farmers insist that the planned cuts pose a threat to their livelihoods and will undermine German agriculture’s competitiveness. Joachim Rukwied, president of the German farmers’ association DBV warned in December that starting from January 8 the protests will be “present everywhere in a way that the country has never experienced before”.Members of the opposition coalition from the CDU/CSU, the right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) and the Free Voters voiced their support for the farmers' protests. Alternative for Germany went on X (formerly Twitter) social media platform to thank a protester who had put up a sign calling for new elections. The implications of the move were such that Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s government was left facing a dilemma: either to go ahead with painful budget cuts or raise taxes, or both. Under Scholz's leadership, Germany has been struggled with major economic and leadership problems, particularly fiscal policies that have worsened inflationary pressures. Furthermore, it should be noted that Germany has been dealt a more hard-hitting blow than other EU members by backfiring sanctions on Russian gas, oil, and coal imports imposed by the West over the Ukraine crisis. A survey of economists by a US-based news website in late 2023 found that Germany, which risks “deindustrialization” amid high energy costs on top of other chronic problems, is unlikely to escape recession until 2024.

2024

