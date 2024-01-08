International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240108/tractors-block-roads-in-germany-as-farmers-protest-fuel-tax-hike-1116052515.html
Tractors Block Roads in Germany as Farmers Protest Fuel Tax Hike
Tractors Block Roads in Germany as Farmers Protest Fuel Tax Hike
Farmers in Germany have used hundreds of tractors to block highways across the country, including in Berlin, as they accuse the government led by Chancellor Olaf Scholz of declaring “war” on their industry.
2024-01-08T10:57+0000
2024-01-08T10:59+0000
world
germany
strike
tractors
farmers
olaf scholz
taxes
fuel tax
subsidies
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/08/1116051430_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_f58919df51aee0728af6707b697db9ba.jpg
Farmers in Germany have used hundreds of tractors to block highways across the country, including in Berlin, as they accuse the government led by Chancellor Olaf Scholz of declaring “war” on their industry.Footage in local reports and on social media showed queues of tractors standing in front of the capital’s Brandenburg Gate amid protests over the government's plans to slash agricultural subsidies as a cost-saving measure. The convoy had reached the iconic site at 5:30 pm local time (1530 UTC), with a candlelight vigil set for 11 p.m.The protest in Berlin is one of hundreds across Germany that are expected to continue through the week. They follow an announcement by the German government’s press secretary in December that the Cabinet intended to deal with the budget crisis by slashing diesel subsidies and tax breaks for vehicles used in forestry and agriculture. The highly unpopular measures were unveiled as part of an estimated €900mln-worth of planned cuts to farming sector support.Despite the fact that the governing coalition led by Chancellor Olaf Scholz and comprising his Social Democrats (SPD), the Greens and the Free Democrats (FDP) agreed to walk back some of the mulled cuts to subsidies on Thursday, protests went on as planned. According to the German Farmers' Association (DBV), the offered measure was insufficient. Protesters have decked out their vehicles with banners that read “There is no future without farmers”, and “We are fighting for our existence. We are for German agriculture."Finance Minister Christian Lindner of the FDP was cited as calling on the farmers to "turn around," and claiming that agriculture was a "highly-subsidized sector."However, the farmers insist that the planned cuts pose a threat to their livelihoods and will undermine German agriculture’s competitiveness. Joachim Rukwied, president of the German farmers’ association DBV warned in December that starting from January 8 the protests will be “present everywhere in a way that the country has never experienced before”.Members of the opposition coalition from the CDU/CSU, the right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) and the Free Voters voiced their support for the farmers' protests. Alternative for Germany went on X (formerly Twitter) social media platform to thank a protester who had put up a sign calling for new elections. The implications of the move were such that Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s government was left facing a dilemma: either to go ahead with painful budget cuts or raise taxes, or both. Under Scholz's leadership, Germany has been struggled with major economic and leadership problems, particularly fiscal policies that have worsened inflationary pressures. Furthermore, it should be noted that Germany has been dealt a more hard-hitting blow than other EU members by backfiring sanctions on Russian gas, oil, and coal imports imposed by the West over the Ukraine crisis. A survey of economists by a US-based news website in late 2023 found that Germany, which risks “deindustrialization” amid high energy costs on top of other chronic problems, is unlikely to escape recession until 2024.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231223/new-low-for-scholz-as-approval-ratings-slip-14-points-in-latest-ranking-1115762565.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240101/what-problems-bother-germans-the-most-after-a-turbulent-2023-1115928142.html
germany
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Svetlana Ekimenko
Svetlana Ekimenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/08/1116051430_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b53c049ed9f97704809ad19b2c26b239.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
farmers in germany, tractors block highways in germany, government led by chancellor olaf scholz, plans to abolish subsidies for diesel fuel, cancel preferential taxation of vehicles used in forestry and agriculture, government's plans to slash agricultural subsidies
farmers in germany, tractors block highways in germany, government led by chancellor olaf scholz, plans to abolish subsidies for diesel fuel, cancel preferential taxation of vehicles used in forestry and agriculture, government's plans to slash agricultural subsidies

Tractors Block Roads in Germany as Farmers Protest Fuel Tax Hike

10:57 GMT 08.01.2024 (Updated: 10:59 GMT 08.01.2024)
© AFP 2023 / JOHN MACDOUGALLTractors are lined up in the "Strasse des 17 Juni" boulevard, towards the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, on December 18, 2023, as German farmers demonstrate against the planned abolition of subsidies for agricultural diesel.
Tractors are lined up in the Strasse des 17 Juni boulevard, towards the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, on December 18, 2023, as German farmers demonstrate against the planned abolition of subsidies for agricultural diesel. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.01.2024
© AFP 2023 / JOHN MACDOUGALL
Subscribe
Svetlana Ekimenko
All materialsWrite to the author
Amid a budget crisis, the German government announced in December the Cabinet’s plans to abolish subsidies for diesel fuel, cancel preferential taxation of vehicles used in forestry and agriculture, and raise road tolls. Farmers, lorry drivers, and railway staff all threatened with strike action in response.
Farmers in Germany have used hundreds of tractors to block highways across the country, including in Berlin, as they accuse the government led by Chancellor Olaf Scholz of declaring “war” on their industry.
Footage in local reports and on social media showed queues of tractors standing in front of the capital’s Brandenburg Gate amid protests over the government's plans to slash agricultural subsidies as a cost-saving measure. The convoy had reached the iconic site at 5:30 pm local time (1530 UTC), with a candlelight vigil set for 11 p.m.
The protest in Berlin is one of hundreds across Germany that are expected to continue through the week. They follow an announcement by the German government’s press secretary in December that the Cabinet intended to deal with the budget crisis by slashing diesel subsidies and tax breaks for vehicles used in forestry and agriculture. The highly unpopular measures were unveiled as part of an estimated €900mln-worth of planned cuts to farming sector support.
© AFP 2023 / THOMAS KIENZLEFarmers on their tractors cause a traffic jam as they protest against the federal government's austerity plans in Ludwigsburg, southern Germany on January 8, 2024.
Farmers on their tractors cause a traffic jam as they protest against the federal government's austerity plans in Ludwigsburg, southern Germany on January 8, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.01.2024
Farmers on their tractors cause a traffic jam as they protest against the federal government's austerity plans in Ludwigsburg, southern Germany on January 8, 2024.
© AFP 2023 / THOMAS KIENZLE
Despite the fact that the governing coalition led by Chancellor Olaf Scholz and comprising his Social Democrats (SPD), the Greens and the Free Democrats (FDP) agreed to walk back some of the mulled cuts to subsidies on Thursday, protests went on as planned. According to the German Farmers' Association (DBV), the offered measure was insufficient. Protesters have decked out their vehicles with banners that read “There is no future without farmers”, and “We are fighting for our existence. We are for German agriculture."
© AFP 2023 / THOMAS KIENZLEFarmers are seen next to their tractors on a road as they demonstrate against the federal government's austerity plans, in Ludwigsburg, southern Germany on January 8, 2024.
Farmers are seen next to their tractors on a road as they demonstrate against the federal government's austerity plans, in Ludwigsburg, southern Germany on January 8, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.01.2024
Farmers are seen next to their tractors on a road as they demonstrate against the federal government's austerity plans, in Ludwigsburg, southern Germany on January 8, 2024.
© AFP 2023 / THOMAS KIENZLE
Finance Minister Christian Lindner of the FDP was cited as calling on the farmers to "turn around," and claiming that agriculture was a "highly-subsidized sector."
However, the farmers insist that the planned cuts pose a threat to their livelihoods and will undermine German agriculture’s competitiveness. Joachim Rukwied, president of the German farmers’ association DBV warned in December that starting from January 8 the protests will be “present everywhere in a way that the country has never experienced before”.
Members of the opposition coalition from the CDU/CSU, the right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) and the Free Voters voiced their support for the farmers' protests. Alternative for Germany went on X (formerly Twitter) social media platform to thank a protester who had put up a sign calling for new elections.
© Photo : AfD/XScreenshot of X post by Germany's right-wing party Alternative for Germany.
Screenshot of X post by Germany's right-wing party Alternative for Germany. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.01.2024
Screenshot of X post by Germany's right-wing party Alternative for Germany.
© Photo : AfD/X
© Photo : Sprinter99800/XScreenshot of X post showing tractors approaching the Brandenburg Gate, Berlin, as German farmers protests against a cut in vehicle tax subsidies on Hanuary 8, 2024.
Screenshot of X post showing tractors approaching the Brandenburg Gate, Berlin, as German farmers protests against a cut in vehicle tax subsidies on Hanuary 8, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.01.2024
Screenshot of X post showing tractors approaching the Brandenburg Gate, Berlin, as German farmers protests against a cut in vehicle tax subsidies on Hanuary 8, 2024.
© Photo : Sprinter99800/X

The funding gap for 2024 stems from the constitutional court ruling in November 2023. It had ruled that the move by the Social Democrats, the Greens and the Free Democrats to transfer unused pandemic-era loans to a climate fund would violate the debt brake rule, which is a constitutionally enshrined cap on new government borrowing. As a result, 60 billion euros ($65 billion) was wiped from the government's spending plan for 2024.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz attends a news conference - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.12.2023
World
New Low for Scholz as Approval Ratings Slip 14 Points in Latest Ranking
23 December 2023, 10:48 GMT
The implications of the move were such that Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s government was left facing a dilemma: either to go ahead with painful budget cuts or raise taxes, or both.
Under Scholz's leadership, Germany has been struggled with major economic and leadership problems, particularly fiscal policies that have worsened inflationary pressures.
Furthermore, it should be noted that Germany has been dealt a more hard-hitting blow than other EU members by backfiring sanctions on Russian gas, oil, and coal imports imposed by the West over the Ukraine crisis. A survey of economists by a US-based news website in late 2023 found that Germany, which risks “deindustrialization” amid high energy costs on top of other chronic problems, is unlikely to escape recession until 2024.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz gives New Year's speech blaming Russia, Covid, and the crisis in Gaza for Germany's economic troubles. December 31, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.01.2024
World
What Problems Bother Germans the Most After a Turbulent 2023?
1 January, 17:31 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала