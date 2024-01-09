International
UK Navy Sends Frigate to Red Sea Amid Increased Houthi Attacks
UK Navy Sends Frigate to Red Sea Amid Increased Houthi Attacks
The UK navy has sent the HMS Richmond frigate to the Red Sea to contribute to the international mission designed to protect the marine navigation in the region amid a surge in attacks by Yemen's Houthi rebels on cargo ships in the region, UK Secretary of Defense Grant Shapps said on Tuesday.
"HMS Richmond is on its way to the Red Sea to ensure the UK maintains a formidable presence in the face of attacks by the Iranian-backed Houthis. With the US, we'll continue to lead the global response to the crisis and do what is necessary to protect lives and the global economy," Shapps said in a statement on X. In November 2023, the Houthis announced their intention to attack any ships associated with Israel, urging other countries to recall their crews from the vessels. The Houthis vowed to continue their attacks until Israel ended its military actions in the Gaza Strip. On December 19, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin announced the establishment of a multinational operation to secure the Red Sea, saying that the United Kingdom, Bahrain, Canada, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, the Seychelles, and Spain would take part in the mission. The Houthis vowed to attack any ships that join the US-led maritime coalition.
UK Navy Sends Frigate to Red Sea Amid Increased Houthi Attacks

19:48 GMT 09.01.2024
Royal Navy Type 23 Frigate HMS Monmouth
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The UK navy has sent the HMS Richmond frigate to the Red Sea to contribute to the international mission designed to protect the marine navigation in the region amid a surge in attacks by Yemen's Houthi rebels on cargo ships in the region, UK Secretary of Defense Grant Shapps said on Tuesday.
"HMS Richmond is on its way to the Red Sea to ensure the UK maintains a formidable presence in the face of attacks by the Iranian-backed Houthis. With the US, we'll continue to lead the global response to the crisis and do what is necessary to protect lives and the global economy," Shapps said in a statement on X.
In November 2023, the Houthis announced their intention to attack any ships associated with Israel, urging other countries to recall their crews from the vessels. The Houthis vowed to continue their attacks until Israel ended its military actions in the Gaza Strip.
On December 19, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin announced the establishment of a multinational operation to secure the Red Sea, saying that the United Kingdom, Bahrain, Canada, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, the Seychelles, and Spain would take part in the mission. The Houthis vowed to attack any ships that join the US-led maritime coalition.
