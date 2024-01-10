https://sputnikglobe.com/20240110/current-affairs-1116089539.html

Current Affairs

Current Affairs

An unflattering light was cast on prosecutors in former President Donald Trump’s Georgia election interference case Monday when an alleged sexual affair between Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and special prosecutor Nathan Wade was revealed.

2024-01-10T04:13+0000

2024-01-10T04:13+0000

2024-01-10T04:13+0000

americas

donald trump's indictment

georgia

fulton county jail

us

sputnik cartoons

comics

fani willis

donald trump

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/09/1116086426_0:0:2001:1125_1920x0_80_0_0_9ea9106f59860fa0be5032a907931932.jpg

An unflattering light was cast on prosecutors in former President Donald Trump’s Georgia election interference case Monday when an alleged sexual affair between Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and special prosecutor Nathan Wade was revealed.A Trump administration official being tried along with the former president filed a motion to have the charges against them dismissed, saying Willis improperly hired the prosecutor with whom she was romantically linked.Trump allies are likely to seize on the allegation as proof of the illegitimacy of the case. One ethics expert interviewed by a Georgia newspaper said the claims, if true, indeed raised serious questions about whether Willis “was conflicted in the investigation and prosecution of this case.”Trump faces dozens of felony charges in cases set to be heard this year, an unprecedented development for a candidate and former president of the United States. Regardless of the outcome, the Trump camp seems determined to do everything possible to delegitimize the judicial proceedings, whatever the consequences for the American public’s faith in yet another important institution.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240109/defendant-in-trump-georgia-election-case-seeks-dismissal-due-to-prosecutor-affair--1116080834.html

americas

georgia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

sexual affair, fani willis, nathan wade, rico case, trump election interference case, fulton jury, georgia, fani willis, corruption, corrupt affair, corruption secret, case against trump, trump, president donald trump, investigation, probe, criminal probe, georgia criminal probe, 2020 us presidential election, donald trump's indictment, donald trump's indictments, trump's indictment, donald trump, trump supporters, fulton county jail, trump booked, donald trump indictment, donald trump mug shot, trump fundraising, american democracy, freedom of speech, trump indictment, january 6th