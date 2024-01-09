https://sputnikglobe.com/20240109/defendant-in-trump-georgia-election-case-seeks-dismissal-due-to-prosecutor-affair--1116080834.html

Defendant in Trump Georgia Election Case Seeks Dismissal Due to Prosecutor Affair

A former Trump administration official, charged alongside the former president with election interference in the US state of Georgia, is attempting to have the charges dismissed due to an alleged romantic relationship between Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and special prosecutor Norman Wade, a court filing said.

Attorneys for Michael Roman, a former White House aide and Trump election operative, moved to dismiss the charges and ban Willis and Wade from further prosecuting the matter, the court document, filed on Monday, said. According to the document, Willis and Wade have profited significantly from the prosecution at the expense of taxpayers, the filing implied. The allegations are not unfounded, the attorneys have conducted considerable research and investigation for the motion. The filing's wording described the relationship between Willis and Wade was as "romantic". Wills and Wade have traveled together to California, Florida and the Caribbean, as well as purchased cruise ship tickets. It is not clear when the relationship started, but Wade was married when it began, the filing said. However, Wade filed for divorce one day after his first contact with Willis commenced. There is no evidence indicating that Willis disclosed the personal nature of her relationship with Wade to county officials before contracting him as a special prosecutor, as noted in the document. Sputnik has reached out to the Fulton County District Attorney’s office for a comment, but has received no feedback yet.

