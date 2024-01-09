https://sputnikglobe.com/20240109/defendant-in-trump-georgia-election-case-seeks-dismissal-due-to-prosecutor-affair--1116080834.html
Defendant in Trump Georgia Election Case Seeks Dismissal Due to Prosecutor Affair
A former Trump administration official, charged alongside the former president with election interference in the US state of Georgia, is attempting to have the charges dismissed due to an alleged romantic relationship between Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and special prosecutor Norman Wade, a court filing said.
Attorneys for Michael Roman, a former White House aide and Trump election operative, moved to dismiss the charges and ban Willis and Wade from further prosecuting the matter, the court document, filed on Monday, said. According to the document, Willis and Wade have profited significantly from the prosecution at the expense of taxpayers, the filing implied. The allegations are not unfounded, the attorneys have conducted considerable research and investigation for the motion. The filing's wording described the relationship between Willis and Wade was as "romantic". Wills and Wade have traveled together to California, Florida and the Caribbean, as well as purchased cruise ship tickets. It is not clear when the relationship started, but Wade was married when it began, the filing said. However, Wade filed for divorce one day after his first contact with Willis commenced. There is no evidence indicating that Willis disclosed the personal nature of her relationship with Wade to county officials before contracting him as a special prosecutor, as noted in the document. Sputnik has reached out to the Fulton County District Attorney’s office for a comment, but has received no feedback yet.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A former Trump administration official, charged alongside the former president with election interference in the US state of Georgia, is attempting to have the charges dismissed due to an alleged romantic relationship between Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and special prosecutor Norman Wade, a court filing said.
Attorneys for Michael Roman, a former White House aide and Trump election operative, moved to dismiss the charges and ban Willis and Wade from further prosecuting the matter, the court document
, filed on Monday, said.
"Mr. Roman also moves the Court for an order disqualifying the district attorney, her office, and the special prosecutor from further prosecuting the instant matter on the grounds that the district attorney and the special prosecutor have been engaged in an improper, clandestine personal relationship during the pendency of this case," the filing continued.
According to the document
, Willis and Wade have profited significantly from the prosecution at the expense of taxpayers, the filing implied. The allegations are not unfounded, the attorneys have conducted considerable research and investigation for the motion.
The filing's wording described the relationship between Willis and Wade was as "romantic". Wills and Wade have traveled together to California, Florida and the Caribbean, as well as purchased cruise ship tickets.
It is not clear when the relationship started, but Wade was married when it began, the filing said
. However, Wade filed for divorce one day after his first contact with Willis commenced.
There is no evidence indicating that Willis disclosed the personal nature of her relationship with Wade to county officials before contracting him as a special prosecutor, as noted in the document.
"It is not our intention here to find ways to prosecute the prosecutor, but it must be brought to the attention of the Court that the actions of the two lead district attorneys in this case arguably constitute crimes under federal law," the filing stated.
Sputnik has reached out to the Fulton County District Attorney’s office for a comment, but has received no feedback yet.