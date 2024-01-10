International
US Seeks to Build Up Enriched Uranium Supply to End Reliance on Russia
US Seeks to Build Up Enriched Uranium Supply to End Reliance on Russia
The US Department of Energy is seeking bids from companies to help establish a reliable domestic supply of highly-enriched uranium for advanced nuclear reactors.The US remains vulnerable when it comes to Russian-enriched fuel, required for new-generation NPPs to be fully operational.
The US Department of Energy is seeking bids from companies to help establish a reliable domestic supply of highly-enriched uranium for advanced nuclear reactors.The US remains vulnerable when it comes to Russian-enriched fuel, required for new-generation NPPs to be fully operational. HALEU is the crucial material needed to run advanced nuclear reactors. At the moment, HALEU is not commercially available from domestic US-based suppliers, and Russia remains the world’s only commercial producer of this type of fuel. "The existing U.S. fleet of reactors runs on uranium fuel that is enriched up to five percent with uranium-235—the main fissile isotope that produces energy during a chain reaction," the press release explained."However, most U.S. advanced reactors require HALEU, which is enriched between 5% to 20%, to achieve smaller and more versatile designs with the highest standards of safety, security, and nonproliferation."The DoE’s Office of Nuclear Energy intends to award one or more contracts to produce HALEU, the release also read.The department added that it is also cooperating with like-minded nations to "establish a resilient uranium supply market that is free from Russian influence." According to the release, tender proposals are expected to be submitted by March 8, 2024.
US Seeks to Build Up Enriched Uranium Supply to End Reliance on Russia

18:07 GMT 10.01.2024
© AFP 2023 / FARS NEWSSample of enriched uranium
Sample of enriched uranium - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.01.2024
© AFP 2023 / FARS NEWS
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Russia remains the global leader in the atomic energy industry, despite unprecedented pressure under global sanctions that ended up backfiring at their most ardent proponents.
The US Department of Energy is seeking bids from companies to help establish a reliable domestic supply of highly-enriched uranium for advanced nuclear reactors.
The US remains vulnerable when it comes to Russian-enriched fuel, required for new-generation NPPs to be fully operational.

"In support of President Biden’s Investing in America agenda, today the US Department of Energy (DOE) issued a request for proposals (RFP) for uranium enrichment services to help establish a reliable domestic supply of fuels using high-assay low-enriched uranium (HALEU)," the DoE said in a press release.

HALEU is the crucial material needed to run advanced nuclear reactors. At the moment, HALEU is not commercially available from domestic US-based suppliers, and Russia remains the world’s only commercial producer of this type of fuel.
"The existing U.S. fleet of reactors runs on uranium fuel that is enriched up to five percent with uranium-235—the main fissile isotope that produces energy during a chain reaction," the press release explained.
Americas
Americas
US Acknowledges 'Critical Dependence' on Russian Nuclear Fuel Imports
7 November 2023, 19:06 GMT
"However, most U.S. advanced reactors require HALEU, which is enriched between 5% to 20%, to achieve smaller and more versatile designs with the highest standards of safety, security, and nonproliferation."
The DoE’s Office of Nuclear Energy intends to award one or more contracts to produce HALEU, the release also read.
"Under the HALEU enrichment contracts, which have a maximum duration of 10 years, the government assures each contractor a minimum order value of $2 million, to be fulfilled over the term of the contract," the release said. "Enrichment and storage activities must occur in the continental United States and comply with the National Environmental Policy Act."
The department added that it is also cooperating with like-minded nations to "establish a resilient uranium supply market that is free from Russian influence."
World
US Doubles Imports of Russian Uranium to Largest Amount Since 2005
24 August 2023, 06:20 GMT
World
US Doubles Imports of Russian Uranium to Largest Amount Since 2005
24 August 2023, 06:20 GMT
According to the release, tender proposals are expected to be submitted by March 8, 2024.
