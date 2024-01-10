https://sputnikglobe.com/20240110/us-seeks-to-build-up-enriched-uranium-supply-to-end-reliance-on-russia-1116102353.html

US Seeks to Build Up Enriched Uranium Supply to End Reliance on Russia

The US Department of Energy is seeking bids from companies to help establish a reliable domestic supply of highly-enriched uranium for advanced nuclear reactors.The US remains vulnerable when it comes to Russian-enriched fuel, required for new-generation NPPs to be fully operational.

The US Department of Energy is seeking bids from companies to help establish a reliable domestic supply of highly-enriched uranium for advanced nuclear reactors.The US remains vulnerable when it comes to Russian-enriched fuel, required for new-generation NPPs to be fully operational. HALEU is the crucial material needed to run advanced nuclear reactors. At the moment, HALEU is not commercially available from domestic US-based suppliers, and Russia remains the world’s only commercial producer of this type of fuel. "The existing U.S. fleet of reactors runs on uranium fuel that is enriched up to five percent with uranium-235—the main fissile isotope that produces energy during a chain reaction," the press release explained."However, most U.S. advanced reactors require HALEU, which is enriched between 5% to 20%, to achieve smaller and more versatile designs with the highest standards of safety, security, and nonproliferation."The DoE’s Office of Nuclear Energy intends to award one or more contracts to produce HALEU, the release also read.The department added that it is also cooperating with like-minded nations to "establish a resilient uranium supply market that is free from Russian influence." According to the release, tender proposals are expected to be submitted by March 8, 2024.

