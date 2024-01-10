International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Watch Russian Soldiers Use Kornet Missile to Annihilate Ukrainian Armored Vehicle
Watch Russian Soldiers Use Kornet Missile to Annihilate Ukrainian Armored Vehicle
A crew of the Russian Kornet anti-tank guided missile (ATGM) system has destroyed an armored combat vehicle of Ukraine’s Armed Forces.
A Russian Kornet anti-tank guided missile (ATGM) system crew has destroyed an armored combat vehicle of Ukraine’s Armed Forces.Russian paratroopers from detachments belonging to Battlegroup launched a guided missile and destroyed the Western-made infantry fighting vehicle near Artemovsk. Footage of the successful strike was provided by the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) on January 10.The Kornet system is able to hit targets at a range of up to 5,500 meters. With a warhead that can punch through about 1,200 mm of tank armor, the Kornet ATGM has been branded the most fearsome weapon of Russia’s tank hunters.
Watch Russian Soldiers Use Kornet Missile to Annihilate Ukrainian Armored Vehicle

The Kornet man-portable anti-tank guided missile system is able to hit targets at a range of up to 5,500 meters, with its tandem warhead capable of punching through about 1,200 mm of tank armor.
A Russian Kornet anti-tank guided missile (ATGM) system crew has destroyed an armored combat vehicle of Ukraine’s Armed Forces.
Russian paratroopers from detachments belonging to Battlegroup launched a guided missile and destroyed the Western-made infantry fighting vehicle near Artemovsk. Footage of the successful strike was provided by the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) on January 10.
The Kornet system is able to hit targets at a range of up to 5,500 meters. With a warhead that can punch through about 1,200 mm of tank armor, the Kornet ATGM has been branded the most fearsome weapon of Russia’s tank hunters.
