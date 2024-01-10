https://sputnikglobe.com/20240110/watch-russian-soldiers-use-kornet-missile-to-annihilate-ukrainian-armored-vehicle-1116094934.html

Watch Russian Soldiers Use Kornet Missile to Annihilate Ukrainian Armored Vehicle

Watch Russian Soldiers Use Kornet Missile to Annihilate Ukrainian Armored Vehicle

A crew of the Russian Kornet anti-tank guided missile (ATGM) system has destroyed an armored combat vehicle of Ukraine’s Armed Forces.

2024-01-10T12:38+0000

2024-01-10T12:38+0000

2024-01-10T12:57+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russia

kornet

ukraine

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/0a/1116098890_1:0:794:446_1920x0_80_0_0_80ff15b810b197cbe981a6af21a876f6.jpg

A Russian Kornet anti-tank guided missile (ATGM) system crew has destroyed an armored combat vehicle of Ukraine’s Armed Forces.Russian paratroopers from detachments belonging to Battlegroup launched a guided missile and destroyed the Western-made infantry fighting vehicle near Artemovsk. Footage of the successful strike was provided by the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) on January 10.The Kornet system is able to hit targets at a range of up to 5,500 meters. With a warhead that can punch through about 1,200 mm of tank armor, the Kornet ATGM has been branded the most fearsome weapon of Russia’s tank hunters.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231203/watch-russian-paratroopers-use-kornet-system-to-blast-ukrainian-armored-vehicles--1115352837.html

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

A Russian paratrooper Kornet ATGM crew using a guided missile destroyed a Western-made armored combat vehicle A Russian paratrooper Kornet ATGM crew using a guided missile destroyed a Western-made armored combat vehicle 2024-01-10T12:38+0000 true PT0M16S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

russian special military operation in ukraine, russia's kornet anti-tank missile system, ukrainian infantry fighting vehicle