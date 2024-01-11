https://sputnikglobe.com/20240111/false-alarm-taiwan-mistakenly-issues-air-raid-alert-for-satellite-launch-1116108521.html
False Alarm: Taiwan Mistakenly Issues Air Raid Alert for Satellite Launch
False Alarm: Taiwan Mistakenly Issues Air Raid Alert for Satellite Launch
Taiwan's defense body issued an erroneous air raid alert on Tuesday, mistaking a satellite launch for a missile flyover. The alert, initially causing alarm across the island, was later retracted and clarified.
2024-01-11T00:20+0000
2024-01-11T00:20+0000
2024-01-11T00:20+0000
asia
chinese academy of sciences (cas)
european space agency (esa)
satellite
china
taiwan
taiwan's ministry of national defense
missile alert
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/02/1115948564_0:23:1200:698_1920x0_80_0_0_b9a551441b44c89cdc2631a9bc7e1e1e.png
Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense sent out an islandwide air raid alert on Tuesday, mistakenly warning residents of an incoming missile, which turned out to be a satellite launched from a mainland China. The alert, broadcast in English, contrasted the accurate Chinese version of the message, which informed the public of the satellite and cautioned about potential debris.The erroneous English alert, sent to mobile phones across Taiwan, stated: "Air raid Alert. Missile flyover Taiwan airspace, be aware."This caused considerable confusion and concern among residents until the ministry issued an apology several hours later, acknowledging the inaccuracy and confirming that it was a satellite, not a missile.The satellite in question was part of the Einstein Probe project, a collaboration between the Chinese Academy of Sciences and the European Space Agency. It was launched from Xichang in Sichuan province using one of China's Long March rockets.This incident is not the first time Taiwan's defense officials have been on alert due to satellite launches. A similar situation occurred in October, when the ministry warned of another satellite entering Taiwanese airspace, though they reassured the public that it posed no threat.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231231/north-korea-to-launch-3-more-reconnaissance-satellites-in-2024-1115910259.html
china
taiwan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/02/1115948564_121:0:1081:720_1920x0_80_0_0_6f88c800d549363d3e86bb6af6df4e9b.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
taiwan, taiwan alert, einstein probe project, chinese academy of sciences, european space agency, was there a missile over taiwan
taiwan, taiwan alert, einstein probe project, chinese academy of sciences, european space agency, was there a missile over taiwan
False Alarm: Taiwan Mistakenly Issues Air Raid Alert for Satellite Launch
Taiwan's defense body issued an erroneous air raid alert on Tuesday, mistaking a satellite launch for a missile flyover. The alert, initially causing alarm across the island, was later retracted and clarified.
Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense sent out an islandwide air raid alert on Tuesday, mistakenly warning residents of an incoming missile, which turned out to be a satellite launched from a mainland China. The alert, broadcast in English, contrasted the accurate Chinese version of the message, which informed the public of the satellite and cautioned about potential debris.
The erroneous English alert, sent to mobile phones across Taiwan, stated: "Air raid Alert. Missile flyover Taiwan airspace, be aware."
31 December 2023, 09:05 GMT
This caused considerable confusion and concern among residents until the ministry issued an apology several hours later, acknowledging the inaccuracy and confirming that it was a satellite, not a missile.
The satellite in question was part of the Einstein Probe project, a collaboration between the Chinese Academy of Sciences and the European Space Agency. It was launched from Xichang in Sichuan province using one of China's Long March rockets.
This incident is not the first time Taiwan's defense officials have been on alert due to satellite launches. A similar situation occurred in October, when the ministry warned of another satellite entering Taiwanese airspace, though they reassured the public that it posed no threat.