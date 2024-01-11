https://sputnikglobe.com/20240111/government-recognition-russian-prime-minister-hands-out-top-media-talent-awards-1116119084.html

Government Recognition: Russian Prime Minister Hands Out Top Media Talent Awards

Government Recognition: Russian Prime Minister Hands Out Top Media Talent Awards

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has presented 2023's government awards for excellence in the field of mass media. Among the laureates are war correspondents of the Rossiya Segodnya media group.

2024-01-11T16:31+0000

2024-01-11T16:31+0000

2024-01-11T16:31+0000

russia

mikhail mishustin

vyacheslav nikonov

alexei pushkov

russia

simferopol

channel one

vgtrk

60 minutes

awards

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/0b/1116119428_0:194:3072:1922_1920x0_80_0_0_46b89054734fb216fa2c886158aa3115.jpg

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has presented 2023's government awards for excellence in the field of mass media.The awards were given to senior correspondents of the diplomatic editorial team of the Rossiya Segodnya media group, Alexander Kharchenko and Sergey Shilov, a correspondent of the law enforcement agencies' editorial team Viktor Antoniuk, and the in-house photo correspondent based in Simferopol, Konstantin Mikhaltsevsky.In addition, awards for coverage and analysis of events in special military operation and hotspots around the world were given to Natalya Nikonova, deputy CEO of Channel One, Natalya Krapivina, chief coordinator of special projects, producer Dmitry Suslov, and the hosts of the program "Big Game," Vyacheslav Nikonov and Dimitri Simes Sr.Political observer Olga Skabeeva from VGTRK and the host of the TV program "60 Minutes" Evgeny Popov received the government award "for civic courage, political acumen, and successful defense of the country's interests on the information battlefront."The Chief Producer of the Internet Broadcasting Service of the Autonomous Nonprofit Organization "TV-News", which is managing RT news channel, Anna Abakumova received recognition for implementing the charitable project "We Will Take It From Here," as well as for coverage of volunteer work supporting participants of the special military operation (SMO).Several other RT employees were recognized for their work on covering the conflict. Among them are Alexander Raskin, head of the investigations department, Anna Knishenko, host of social media broadcasting programs, Igor Zhdanov, correspondent, Klim Poplavsky, executive producer, and Lydia Mizieva, head of the government relations department.Mishustin also awarded:The Editor-in-chief of Rossiya 24 Evgeny Bekasov was honored with an award for high professionalism in providing informational broadcasting for the channel.Additionally, the authors of the information-analytical program "Postscriptum" on "TV Tsentr" were awarded for its 25th anniversary, recognizing their significant contribution to the development of information-analytical broadcasting. Among them is Senator Alexei Pushkov, the program's director and host.Representatives of NTV channel received an award for successfully addressing tasks related to increasing television viewing figures, in connection with the 30th anniversary of the joint-stock company NTV Television Company.Employees of REN TV were recognized with an award for creating a project aimed at popularizing science.The PM also presented awards to:Employees of the Russian State Children's Library became laureates of the award for developing the guidebook "Biblioguide" for children and teenagers and the all-Russian encyclopedia of children's literature "ProDetLit," while the administrator of the "Made by Us" website was recognized for creating a portal dedicated to Russian achievements.He thanked the participants of the special military operation and war correspondents working in hotspots. Their efforts enable the entire country to engage in this productive work."Speaking of this, it is impossible not to mention our president. He leads the way in this sense and shows us the path. [...] His support, government leadership – that is the key to those miracles. But in reality, it is the result of tremendous work, and by the way, our president acknowledged this, the work of our people," added the official.The prime minister also thanked the media for the increased interest in them during these challenging times and urged them to remain competitive and fight for the audience.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231209/russian-pm-mishustin-congratulates-rossiya-segodnya-agency-on-its-10th-anniversary--1115492843.html

russia

simferopol

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

rossiya segodnya media group, war correspondents, rt journalists list, rossiya segodnya international information agency, rossiya segodnya sanctions, mishustin awards, russian journalist