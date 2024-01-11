https://sputnikglobe.com/20240111/russian-chinese-fms-positively-assess-outcomes-of-cooperation-in-2023-1116108675.html

Russian, Chinese FMs Positively Assess Outcomes of Cooperation in 2023

Russian FM Sergey Lavrov and his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, in a phone conversation on Wednesday spoke positively of the results of bilateral cooperation in 2023, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"The ministers summed up and spoke positively of the key outcomes of cooperation in 2023, expressing satisfaction with the high tempo of the political dialogue and practical cooperation, which are marked by stability and positive dynamics amid the global geopolitical instability," the ministry said in a statement on the website.During the call, the ministers focused on the implementation of agreements reached at the top level and "highlighted the importance of Russian-Chinese strategic interaction to create a just multipolar international order and, in particular, to ensure that the foundations of Eurasian security are solid," the statement read.Lavrov and Wang also discussed priority items on the international agenda, including the Ukraine conflict, the conflict in the Gaza Strip, the situation surrounding the Korean Peninsula and the Asia-Pacific region. The ministers also touched upon "the purely constructive nature of interactions" between Moscow and Beijing within the UN, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and the BRICS economic bloc.

