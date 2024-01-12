https://sputnikglobe.com/20240112/joint-us-uk-assault-on-houthis-heres-the-latest-1116126864.html

Joint US-UK Assault on Houthis: Here’s the Latest

Houthi leader Mohammed al-Bukhaiti pledged on Friday that the UK and the US would "soon realize" that the strikes on Yemen "was the greatest folly in their history."

The British and the US forces have carried out air strikes against the Houthis in Yemen, in retaliation for the militants’ attacks against ships in the Red Sea that has been ongoing since November 2023. What has been known about the strikes so far? Sputnik explores.How Many Houthi Targets Were HitUS Air Force Central Commander Lt. Gen. Alexus Grynkewich told reporters that American and coalition forces hit more than 60 targets at 16 Houthi militant locations in northern Yemen on Thursday evening.The locations included the capital Sanaa, the Houthi Red Sea port of Hudaydah in the Dhamar governorate and the north-western Houthi stronghold of Saada.According to Grynkewich, over 100 precision-guided munitions were used in the strikes that targeted the Houthis’ command and control nodes, munitions depots, launching systems, production facilities and air defense radar systems.What Military Hardware Was Used CNN cited unnamed US military officials as saying that the strikes on the Houthis' positions were carried out from aircraft, ships and submarines.According to the officials, the USS Florida, a guided-missile submarine that crossed into the Red Sea on November 23, was part of the attack, firing the Tomahawk cruise missiles on Houthi targets."We were absolutely not targeting civilian population centers. We were going after very specific capabilities, in very specific locations, with precision munitions," the official contended.What Senior Western Officials Say US President Joe Biden said in a statement on Thursday that he had ordered the strikes "in direct response to unprecedented Houthi attacks against international maritime vessels in the Red Sea."US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, in turn, said that the joint strikes were "intended to disrupt and degrade the Houthis’ capabilities to endanger mariners and threaten global trade."This came as a joint statement by 10 governments said that they would "not hesitate to defend lives and protect the free flow of commerce in one of the world's most critical waterways"."The Houthis' more than two dozen attacks on commercial vessels since mid-November constitute an international challenge. Today's action demonstrated a shared commitment to freedom of navigation, international commerce, and defending the lives of mariners from illegal and unjustifiable attacks," the statement added as Denmark, Germany, New Zealand and South Korea added their names to the six nations that took part in the joint strikes.Houthi Leadership RespondsHouthi leader Mohammed al-Bukhaiti tweeted that "America and Britain made a mistake in launching the war on Yemen because they did not benefit from their previous experiences."Al-Bukhaiti was echoed by Nasr Aldeen Amer, vice president of the Houthi media authority in Sanaa, who hit out at what he called “a brutal aggression against our country” by America."They will pay absolutely and without hesitation, and we will not back down from our position in supporting the Palestinian people, whatever the cost," he vowed.The remarks came as Russia called for an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council, which is expected to be held later on Friday, over the joint US-UK attack.

