How Will Yemen Attacks Affect Global Oil Market?

How Will Yemen Attacks Affect Global Oil Market?

Following the overnight joint US-UK attack against the Yemeni Houthis, there is major uncertainty regarding global oil prices that may skyrocket in case of serious military escalation, but there is a catch.

The cost of oil rose slightly due to fears of an escalation of the Yemen conflict and the potential direct involvement of Iran, which would prevent production and transportation throughout the region. The cost of benchmark Brent crude rose 2.5% to over $79 a barrel amid US and British strikes on Houthi bases in Yemen.However, the expert warned against making sensational interpretations of the situation.Despite Yemen enjoying considerable strategic significance when it comes to maritime shipping routes, it is the US dollar that is the decisive factor in global oil prices.The same applies to plausible commercial risks of Iran closing the Strait of Hormuz, halting about 20% of the world's oil flow.The Houthis have been targeting Israeli-linked ships in the Red Sea since last October as a response to large-scale Israeli attacks against the Gaza Strip, which resulted in massive civilian casualties and a devastating humanitarian crisis. An important factor in the ongoing escalation is Yemen's strategic importance in global trade. As a result of the Houthi attacks on vessels passing through the Red Sea, international ships now have to alter their routes to avoid being struck, thus sustaining tangible economic losses.

