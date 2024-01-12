https://sputnikglobe.com/20240112/sunaks-ukraine-visit-nothing-more-than-bid-to-boost-optics-for-zelensky-1116130289.html

Sunak's Ukraine Visit Nothing More Than Bid to Boost Optics for Zelensky

Sunak's Ukraine Visit Nothing More Than Bid to Boost Optics for Zelensky

UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly earlier admitted that Britain supporting Ukraine in its conflict with Russia is "tough" and "painful."

2024-01-12T13:24+0000

2024-01-12T13:24+0000

2024-01-12T13:24+0000

united kingdom (uk)

ukraine

world

military assistance

visit

rishi sunak

volodymyr zelensky

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/0c/1116129601_0:0:3070:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_70684989ca654a90b8a4dc6d0f84e4fa.jpg

During his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kiev on Friday, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will, in particular, sign a "historic" deal on bilateral security cooperation, No.10 has announced.The visit will also see Sunak stepping up military funding for Ukraine next financial year to £2.5 billion ($3.1 billion) and supporting "the largest ever commitment of drones." It’s safe to say, therefore, that Sunak’s trip will serve as a psychological boost for the Zelensky regime, according to Podberezkin.Podberezkin suggests that Sunak will likely attempt to reassure Zelensky, promising him that the Kiev regime will not be abandoned in this situation. Highlighting the Mideast crisis, the expert stressed that the only crucial ally the Americans have in the Middle East right now is the United Kingdom, given the US and coalition air strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen."In reality, though, there is little that Britain can do. Its ground forces are not very numerous, and its navy […] currently is far from being perfect, as it suffers from personnel deficiency, among other troubles," the pundit pointed out.The comments come a week after The Telegraph quoted an unnamed defense force as saying that the scanty number of sailors in the UK’s Royal Navy had prompted it to decommission two warships in order to staff its new class of frigates. "We will have to take manpower from one area of the Navy in order to put into a new area of the force,” the source said.The two frigates due to be decommissioned are the HMS Westminster and HMS Argyll, which were recently refurbished "at a huge expense to the taxpayers."Alan West, the UK’s former first sea lord, questioned why the Navy decided to decommission the warships without having a new fleet ready to take over, warning that Britain’s ships were "dropping like flies."

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230515/uks-military-aid-to-ukraine-will-not-affect-russias-special-military-op---moscow-1110373011.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240109/uks-seapower-sags-facing-recruitment-nightmare--naval-vessel-cutback-1116073739.html

united kingdom (uk)

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

uk prime minister rishi sunak's visit to ukraine, meeting between ukrainian president volodymyr zelensky and iuk prime minister rishi sunak in kiev, plans by sunak and zelensky to sign gn a "historic" agreement on the bilateral security cooperation